How to Get a Big Chest in Stardew Valley

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 19, 2024 09:32 pm
Chests are one of the most useful items you can craft in Stardew Valley, as they allow you to store your items and equipment neatly. You know what’d be better though? An even bigger chest. Here’s how to get the big chest in Stardew Valley.

How to Unlock the Big Chest Recipe in Stardew Valley

To get the big chest recipe in Stardew Valley, first you’ll need to visit Robin, whose cabin is located just north of your farm. Speak with her to purchase the recipe for 5,000 gold. Once you have the recipe, you’ll now be able to craft it whenever you want, assuming you have the required materials.

getting the big chest recipe in stardew valley

Do note that you need to have your game updated to version 1.6 in order to get the recipe. So if you haven’t done so already, check to make sure you’re on the latest version of Stardew Valley.

Crafting the Big Chest

Now that you have the recipe, it’s time to actually craft the big chest itself. Before that, you’ll need the following materials:

  • Wood x120
  • Copper Bar x2

That might sound like a really expensive recipe, but it’s worth it. Copper Bars can be smelted from Copper Ore, which you’ll get by mining rocks in the mines and other caves and caverns in the game. You’ll need five Copper Ore and one Coal in order to smelt one Copper Bar, and the smelting process itself should take around 20 seconds or so.

Wood should be pretty easy to get, considering that there are trees basically everywhere in the game.

Big chests have basically twice as much capacity as regular chests, making them very efficient for storage. Once crafted, you can also place them on top of regular chests to upgrade them directly, saving you the hassle of having to break them and craft them again.

And that’s how to get a big chest in Stardew Valley. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to find the Bookseller and what blue grass does.

