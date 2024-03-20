Category:
How to Find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley

Mar 19, 2024
While you may not be able to physically read a book in Stardew Valley, these tomes can still come in very handy for your character progression. Here’s how to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley Bookseller Location

The Bookseller is located in the northeast side of town in Stardew Valley. When you head into the town square from your farm, walk towards the direction of the museum and Jojamart; you’ll find the Bookseller’s carriage just north of the museum, near Jojamart itself.

There is a catch, however. The Bookseller only shows up on select days, and the game will inform you via an onscreen prompt when the Bookseller is in town. You can also check the calendar and look out for a blue hot-air balloon icon, which will indicate when the NPC is available.

What to Do With Books in Stardew Valley

Books can be found in Stardew Valley by digging them up with your hoe. Look out for the little wriggly worms on the ground, then use the hoe to dig it up to potentially get a book. Aside from digging them up, you can also purchase them from the Bookseller, though be warned that this will set you back thousands of gold.

Generally, you’ll want to only purchase the skill and experience books from the Bookseller, which will give you experience bonuses as well as mastery points if you’re reading a book for a skill you’ve already maxed out. You’ll also want to buy books that you haven’t read yet to go for 100% completion.

One final thing to note is that books that you’ve already bought will have a thumbs up icon next to their names, with the exception of skill and experience books, which you can buy and use repeatedly.

a screenshot of the books available at the bookseller

Aside from that, you can also trade in books at the Bookseller for the following benefits:

  • Cooked food and dishes
  • Rare items
  • Materials

And that’s everything you need to know about the Bookseller in Stardew Valley. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including what blue grass does, and how to get the expanded areas.

