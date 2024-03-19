How To Get The Attic, Cubby, Dining Room & Expanded Corner Room in Stardew Valley 1.6

Houses are getting bigger in Stardew Valley thanks to new rooms added to Robin’s shop in 1.6. These cozy new spaces are perfect for paintings, furniture, and pets. We have all the details on how much these will cost.

While players start out in a shoebox when first setting up their farms in Stardew Valley, the town’s carpenter Robin ensures this tiny space won’t stay drab for long. With some money, materials, and a patient wait outside her shop door after arriving too early, a spacious home is only clicks away.

How To Get The Dining Room Expansion in Stardew Valley 1.6

The kitchen area of a Stardew Valley home no longer needs to feel cramped thanks to the addition of the Dining Room expansion. To obtain this expansion players must follow the steps below:

Complete all home upgrades 1-4 on the main home

Head to Robin’s and open the “Renovations” tab

Purchase the Dining Room upgrade for 150,000 Gold

How To Get The Cubby Expansion in Stardew Valley 1.6

The Cubby expansion in Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update adds a new space by the front door of the player’s home. This is the perfect location to stick potted coffee plants or set up a few colorful decorations. To obtain the Cubby, follow the steps below:

Complete all home upgrades 1-4 on the main home

Head to Robin’s and open the “Renovations” tab

Purchase the Cubby upgrade for 10,000 Gold

How To Get The Attic Expansion in Stardew Valley 1.6

Do you need a spooky extra space on the top of your house to match the basement full of spiders and casks? Stardew Valley 1.6 has players covered with the new Attic expansion. Below are the steps required to obtain the Attic for your house:

Complete all home upgrades 1-4 on the main home

Head to Robin’s and open the “Renovations” tab

Purchase the Cubby upgrade for 60,000 Gold

How To Get The Expanded Corner Room Expansion in Stardew Valley 1.6

The upgrade to the Corner Room in Stardew Valley is perfect for creating a large space in the back of the house. I currently have mine set up as an indoor potted plant greenhouse. It is also a great size for storing chests. Below are the steps to upgrading the Expanded Corner Room:

Complete all home upgrades 1-4 on the main home

Head to Robin’s and open the “Renovations” tab

Add the Corner Room renovation to the house

Purchase the Cubby upgrade for 1,000,000 Gold

When Does Robin’s Shop Open in Stardew Valley?

Players can enter Robin’s Shop from 9 AM to 5 PM any day except Tuesdays. It is important to note that if the player has done a major renovation on their farm, including new facilities, there will be a few days when new buildings and upgrades cannot be ordered.

All Home Upgrades in Stardew Valley

To add renovations to player homes in StardewValley, players will need to complete the 3 major home improvements available in the game. Below is each upgrade and what it requires.

Home Upgrade 1

Add’s living room and bedroom

10,000 Gold

450 Wood

Home Upgrade 2

Adds child’s room and back left bedroom

50,000 Gold

150 Hardwood

Home Upgrade 3

Adds basement with casks. (All renovations unlock)

100,000 Gold

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.