Stardew Valley Players Are Losing Their Minds Over a Disgusting New Drink Option

When it comes to beverages in Stardew Valley, most players are opting for the coffee when looking for a quick pick-me-up. However, teasers from the 1.6 update indicate a new drink is now on the menu – and fans are horrified.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update is just around the corner, and players have been treated to numerous teasers on Twitter/X by developer ConcerenedApe. While they have promised no spoilers, a few of the details revealed have left fans unsettled, including the understanding that soon mayonnaise will be a slurpable beverage while exploring.

In a post shared via Twitter/X on March 17, 2024, developer ConcernedApe revealed that players will now “be able to drink mayonnaise” when the 1.6 update releases.

Fans in the comments immediately lost it, with one stating, “Out of all things I could’ve expected this wasn’t it but YAYYY” and another adding, “ITS A DREAM COME TRUE OH MY GOD”.

Comments teasing and celebrating the bizarre new mechanic showcase the enthusiasm fans have for the game, though many question what actually drinking the mayonnaise would be like.

Thankfully, it seems not all additions will leave an oily taste in the mouths of Stardew Valley players, as another post for March 18 states that a new Meadowlands farm map option will be added. The map starts with two chickens and a coop – a particularly nice setup for…making mayonnaise.

It is likely that the new farm will be geared toward raising livestock, as no farm layouts are currently optimized for those wanting buckets of mayo. It is also possible consuming the whipped-up sandwich topping will offer an early game buff, or simply provide a boost to energy levels during the early game, when snacks and crops are difficult to invest in.

While it might be a bit unsettling to chug a jar of mayonnaise, Stardew Valley players may be grateful for it when the spring onions dry up and the berries from summer haven’t ripened, ensuring they will have plenty of energy to chop down wood and start building up their 1.6 homesteads.