Does Atomfall Have Third Person Mode?

There are various traditional features in open-world RPGs that players have come to anticipate over the years. One of them is the option of third-person mode, which allows you to have full view of your character while exploring. If you’re wondering whether you can do the same in Atomfall, here’s a guide to help explain.

Can You Use Third Person Mode in Atomfall?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The story of Atomfall places you in the shoes of a faceless, silent protagonist who must fight their way through English countryside ravaged by a nuclear catastrophe. The game functions in many ways like an open-world RPG, as you must scavenge what you can to survive while having the freedom to explore everything in any order you wish.

However, when it comes to your perspective through your character, options are more limited. Atomfall‘s gameplay, for better or worse, does not offer third-person mode. There’s no indication of the option in the game’s Control settings, or otherwise an unspoken method to do so.

This means you do have to play the story through its default, first-person lens. If you have personal difficulty with first-person camera movements (e.g. – motion sickness), there are accessibility features to help with it. Go to the ‘Accessibility’ tab in the Options menu, and the ‘Camera’ category includes options to adjust things such as Camera Recoil and Sway, Camera Bob, or shaking.

Will Atomfall Add Third Person Mode Later?

Screenshot by The Escapist

As of the game’s initial release, there is currently no indication from the development team at Rebellion if a third-person mode will be added at a later date. It’s understandable that some players may wish to see it become a feature eventually, given its relatively common inclusion in other beloved RPGs.

In the meantime, since the game is also available on PC, there may be an incentive for players to get creative on that platform via mods. Ones that help diversify features such as camera modes are always a popular choice, so it may only be a matter of time.

However, that would only be available to those on PC, while console players will need to wait and see if the developers decide to expand things further.

Atomfall is available now on PS4/5, PC, Xbox One & Series X|S.

