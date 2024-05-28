Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga boasts an impressive 143-minute runtime, which means you’ll want to know going in whether to stay put once the credits roll. So, read on to find out whether Furiosa has a post-credits scene!

Does Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has a post-credits scene – kinda. The post-apocalyptic prequel’s stinger consists primarily of footage recycled from 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road woven throughout the credits. The only new material comes at the very end, via a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it shot of a bird-skull bobblehead belonging to Fury Road‘s sickly War Boy, Nux. And that’s it: Furiosa is done.

What does all this mean? Well, the reused footage’s purpose is fairly obvious: it’s linking Furiosa’s origin story with her subsequent exploits in Fury Road. The final, newly-created shot is a bit more ambiguous, though. It could be a cute creative flourish, or it could signal that Mad Max co-creator George Miller is keen to revisit the Nux character.

Miller has previously mentioned plans for multiple Fury Road follow-up projects, however, he’s never indicated that Nux would headline any of them. As such, we’ll just have to wait and see what (if anything) Furiosa‘s post-credits scene signifies for the wider Mad Max franchise’s future.

Are Any More Mad Max Movies Officially in Production?

No – which may explain why Miller left Furiosa‘s post-credits scene so open-ended. That said, Furiosa also includes a brief cameo by Mad Max himself designed to set up another Fury Road prequel, so Miller is clearly banking on adding at least one more installment to the canon. Indeed, the Aussie filmmaker said as much in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview.

“In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film],” Miller said. “And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology… Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently in cinemas.

