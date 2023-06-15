Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Have Crossplay?

It doesn’t matter what Vin Diesel says. As anyone who’s watched 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie knows, the saw is family. That’s why the game of the same name lets you team up as the infamous Sawyers or their would-be victims. But what if the people you want to play with are on a different platform? You’ll want to know whether The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game does or does not have crossplay. Here’s the full answer.

How The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Handles Crossplay

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre does have cross-platform play across PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S. So if you’re on Xbox Series S, for example, you can play with someone on PC. And if you’re on PlayStation 5 you can team up with someone on Xbox Series X | S — you get the picture. As long as you and the people you’re playing are on a PC or a new-gen console, you’ll be fine.

However, if you’re on a last-gen console, a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, we’ve got bad news. Those versions of the game do not support cross-platform play. If you’re on an Xbox One, you can only play with other Xbox One owners. PlayStation 4 owners can only take on other PlayStation 4 owners.

So to summarize, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game does have crossplay on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, but it does not have it on PS4 or Xbox One.