Dying Light 2 Getting DLC Based on Vampire: The Masquerade

Here’s a fun IP mash-up. Zombie adventure RPG Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be getting DLC based on the tabletop RPG Vampire: The Masquerade. That content will come in the form of character skins based on the various vampire clans. However, exactly which of the 16 clans will be represented hasn’t been confirmed — though the likes of the Nosferatu, Ventrue, and Malkavian are likely safe bets.

The announcement came as part of a blowout of Vampire: The Masquerade news from PAX West today, which also saw the confirmation of a new season of the live-play experience Seattle by Night via Penny Arcade and a new mobile game called Clans of London.

A November 2 release was also locked in for the VR game Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, which will be available across the Quest 2, Quest 3, and PlayStation VR2. Unfortunately, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 remains conspicuously absent ever since the original development team was dropped from the project back in 2021.

Meanwhile, in the land of Dying Light 2, the team has recently announced a Community Ideas initiative, which opens the floor for fans to submit ideas that will then be voted on and possibly added to the game. It seems like a great way to connect with the community while supporting the game for the long-term, as the developer did for the first game. There’s currently no date for when the Vampire: The Masquerade content will come to Dying Light 2, but it will almost certainly be announced through the game’s social media channels.