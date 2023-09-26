Cold TakeVideo GamesVideo Series

Enough of the ‘Git Gud’ Mentality – Cold Take

By
0

This week on Cold Take, Frost dives takes a look at Armored Core 6 while wading into the waters of the “git gud” mentality.

Check out more recent episodes of Cold Take, including The Problem of Voting With Your Wallets, Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Caused Quite a Hubbub, and 10 Years Later, Early Access Turned Out Okay.

How Gud Do You Have To Git? – Transcript

Those of you who do not wish to see me beat the final boss of Chapter One in Armored Core 6 while only using a default mech may leave now. Spoiler Warning: I’m about to beat ass.

There’s a sound I hear from time to time in the gamer jungler. “Git Gud.” What is that? “Git Gud.” It is the not-so-rare call of the skill-obsessed gamer, scientifically known as the FromSoftwareus Sapien. Used as a catch-all rebuttal when you critique their favorite game and trigger their defense mechanism, the FromSoftwareus Sapien signals to all within a 50-foot radius that any attempts at communication will be met with a personal attack aimed at your own mastery of the game. Any problems you have with the game are a reflection of your lack of skill and lack of understanding. “The game is never the problem. You are the problem.” I like a challenge and I’d say I’m quite good at video games– in spite of the dexterity impairing microchip that was installed in my brain when I became a games journo. So, I’ll bite, how gud must one git before criticism becomes valid? Are there diminishing returns and a point where one gits too gud, and their criticism is no longer applicable to the average player?

About the author

Sebastian Ruiz
Sebastian Ruiz joined The Escapist in June 2021, but has been failing his way up the video game industry for years. He went from being a voice actor, whose most notable credit is Felicia Day mistaking him for Matt Mercer in the game Vaporum, to a video editor with a ten-year Smite addiction, to a content creator for the aforementioned Hi-Rez MOBA, before focusing his attention on game development and getting into freelance QA. With a lack of direction, Sebastian sought out The Escapist as a place to work with like-minded individuals and fuel his ambitions. While he enjoys dabbling in all kinds of games to expand his horizons, even the worst roguelikes can get his attention.
More Stories by Sebastian Ruiz