Enough of the ‘Git Gud’ Mentality – Cold Take

This week on Cold Take, Frost dives takes a look at Armored Core 6 while wading into the waters of the “git gud” mentality.

Those of you who do not wish to see me beat the final boss of Chapter One in Armored Core 6 while only using a default mech may leave now. Spoiler Warning: I’m about to beat ass.



There’s a sound I hear from time to time in the gamer jungler. “Git Gud.” What is that? “Git Gud.” It is the not-so-rare call of the skill-obsessed gamer, scientifically known as the FromSoftwareus Sapien. Used as a catch-all rebuttal when you critique their favorite game and trigger their defense mechanism, the FromSoftwareus Sapien signals to all within a 50-foot radius that any attempts at communication will be met with a personal attack aimed at your own mastery of the game. Any problems you have with the game are a reflection of your lack of skill and lack of understanding. “The game is never the problem. You are the problem.” I like a challenge and I’d say I’m quite good at video games– in spite of the dexterity impairing microchip that was installed in my brain when I became a games journo. So, I’ll bite, how gud must one git before criticism becomes valid? Are there diminishing returns and a point where one gits too gud, and their criticism is no longer applicable to the average player?