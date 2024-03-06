Every Card In The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a major installment of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise and has slowly become one of the most popular digital trading card games around. That being said, if you’re getting into the game, there are some cards you won’t be able to use in competitive play to make the game more fair for all players. Here are all of the cards that are banned in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

All Banned Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Cards

The following cards are banned from Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel as of this writing:

Agido the Ancient Sentinel

Amazoness Archer

Appointer of the Red Lotus

Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

Blackwing-Gofu the Vague Shadow

Block Dragon

Branded Expulsion

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Card of Demise

Card of Safe Return

Cannon Soldier

Cannon Soldier Mk-2

Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon

Confiscation

Crystron Halqifibrax

Cold Wave

Cyber-Stein

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Delinquent Duo

Destiny HERO – Celestial

Dimension Fusion

Diving Sword – Phoenix Blade

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Eclipse Wyvern

Elder Entity Norden

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Giant Trunade

Glow-Up Bulb

Graceful Charity

Grinder Golem

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Heavy Storm

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Instant Fusion

Imperial Order

Kelbek the Ancient Vanguard

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Last Turn

Last Will

Lavalval Chain

Level Eater

Life Equalizer

Linkross

Magical Explosion

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Mass Driver

Master Peace, the True Dracslaying King

Metamorphosis

Mind Master

Mirage of Nightmare

Mystic Mine

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomyniad

Number 89: Diablosis the Mind Hacker

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Number So: Utopic ZEXAL

Outer Entity Azathot

Painful Choice

Performage Plushfire

Phantasmal Lord Ultimitl Bishbaalkin

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Pot of Greed

Premature Burial

Red-Eyes Dark Dragon

Return From The Different Dimension

Royal Oppression

Self-Destruct Button

Set Rotation

Sillva, Warlord of Dark World

Sixth Sense

Smoke Grenade of the Thief

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

Substitoad

Superheavy Samurai Soulbreaker Armor

Summon Sorceress

Tearlaments Merrli

Tempest Magician

Terraforming

The Forceful Sentry

The Tyrant Neptune

Time Seal

Toadally Awesome

Toon Cannon Soldier

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Trap Dustshoot

True King Of All Calamities

Ultimate Offering

Union Carrier

Vanity’s Emptiness

White Dragon Wyverburster

Wind-Up Hunter

Zoodiac Broadbull

