Every Card In The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a major installment of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise and has slowly become one of the most popular digital trading card games around. That being said, if you’re getting into the game, there are some cards you won’t be able to use in competitive play to make the game more fair for all players. Here are all of the cards that are banned in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.
All Banned Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Cards
The following cards are banned from Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel as of this writing:
- Agido the Ancient Sentinel
- Amazoness Archer
- Appointer of the Red Lotus
- Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds
- Blackwing-Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Block Dragon
- Branded Expulsion
- Butterfly Dagger – Elma
- Card of Demise
- Card of Safe Return
- Cannon Soldier
- Cannon Soldier Mk-2
- Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon
- Confiscation
- Crystron Halqifibrax
- Cold Wave
- Cyber-Stein
- Cyber Jar
- Dandylion
- Delinquent Duo
- Destiny HERO – Celestial
- Dimension Fusion
- Diving Sword – Phoenix Blade
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Elder Entity Norden
- Fiber Jar
- Fishborg Blaster
- Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition
- Giant Trunade
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Graceful Charity
- Grinder Golem
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Guardragon Elpy
- Heavy Storm
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Instant Fusion
- Imperial Order
- Kelbek the Ancient Vanguard
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Last Turn
- Last Will
- Lavalval Chain
- Level Eater
- Life Equalizer
- Linkross
- Magical Explosion
- Magical Scientist
- Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin
- Mass Driver
- Master Peace, the True Dracslaying King
- Metamorphosis
- Mind Master
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Mystic Mine
- Number 16: Shock Master
- Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomyniad
- Number 89: Diablosis the Mind Hacker
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Number So: Utopic ZEXAL
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Painful Choice
- Performage Plushfire
- Phantasmal Lord Ultimitl Bishbaalkin
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Pot of Greed
- Premature Burial
- Red-Eyes Dark Dragon
- Return From The Different Dimension
- Royal Oppression
- Self-Destruct Button
- Set Rotation
- Sillva, Warlord of Dark World
- Sixth Sense
- Smoke Grenade of the Thief
- Snatch Steal
- Soul Charge
- Substitoad
- Superheavy Samurai Soulbreaker Armor
- Summon Sorceress
- Tearlaments Merrli
- Tempest Magician
- Terraforming
- The Forceful Sentry
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Time Seal
- Toadally Awesome
- Toon Cannon Soldier
- Topologic Gumblar Dragon
- Trap Dustshoot
- True King Of All Calamities
- Ultimate Offering
- Union Carrier
- Vanity’s Emptiness
- White Dragon Wyverburster
- Wind-Up Hunter
- Zoodiac Broadbull
And that's currently every banned card in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel!