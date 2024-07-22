Every Wild Dragon in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon has plenty of powerful and majestic dragons, but some of the most mysterious are the wild ones. Here is a look at all of the wild dragons in House of the Dragon, and how they can be identified.

All Wild Dragons in House of the Dragon

There are three Wild Dragons in House of the Dragon, and none of them have ever been tamed. That means these aren’t dragons like Seasmoke who lost their riders, these dragons have never had a rider, at least up until where we are at in Season 2.

All of the information regarding these dragons has been sourced from the book Fire & Blood and may differ slightly when introduced on the show.

Sheepstealer

Sheepstealer is a wild dragon that appears to hunt around The Vale during House of the Dragon. The beast gets its name from its favorite pastime, eating the sheep. This male dragon was born on Dragonstone, and can be identified by its brown color and was said to be passive around humans unless provoked. That means while he was taking out a lot of sheep, he wasn’t harming too many shepherds.

The Cannibal

Cannibal is the largest of the wild dragons and without a doubt the most terrifying. This giant beast lives on Dragonstone and boasts black scales with terrifying green eyes. The name is self-explanatory. Cannibal is said to have eaten the corpses of dead dragons, or even the eggs or flesh of newborns. As terrifying as these beasts are, Cannibal might be the scariest.

Grey Ghost

The final wild dragon in House of the Dragon is Grey Ghost. This creature also lives on Dragonstone and got its name due to the grey appearance of its scales. This majestic creature is said to have avoided people as much as possible feasting on fish from the ocean to stay out of sight.

These are all of the wild dragons in House of the Dragon, and it remains to be seen which, if any find their first rider during the events of the series. You can stream House of the Dragon on Max right now.

