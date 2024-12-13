Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

If you’re looking for your next festive watch this December, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our list of the best Christmas films on Netflix right now.

Klaus

Klaus (2019) is a Netflix original by SPA Studios. It follows Jasper (Jason Schwartzman), a failing student postman from a rich family as he teams up with reclusive toymaker Klaus (J.K Simons). After purposefully failing all his classes, Jasper is sent to Smeerenburg, a small town in Norway with no post office. His father tasks him with posting 6,000 letters within a year. If Jason fails, he will be cut off from his family’s fortune.

This film tells the heartwarming story of an unlikely duo that captures the spirit of Christmas. Its beautiful 2D animation and hilarious dialogue make it a great watch for the whole family.

The Princess Switch

If you’re in the mood for a good ol’ cheesy Christmas rom-com, The Princess Switch (2018) is for you. The film follows Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret Delacourt, Duchess of Montenaro, Although identical, the two live very different lives. After a chance encounter in a dressing room, Stacy and Lady Margaret decide to switch places for two days.

The Princess Switch is a modern-day The Princess and the Pauper retelling, complete with two charismatic love interests and a fun, light-hearted story. The sequels, The Princess Switch: Switched Again and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, are also all on Netflix.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) is an isolated toymaker who is estranged from his family. Decades earlier he was betrayed by his apprentice, who stole his invention book and claimed it as his. Now, he has lost his creative spark and runs a pawn shop. His life changes for the better when he regains contact with his family and discovers he has a granddaughter who wants to be an inventor too. The pair then band together to rebuild the Jangle toy empire.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) is a fantasy musical Christmas film that the whole family will enjoy.

A Nonsense Christmas

Sabrina Carpenter brings the festive vibes this December with A Nonsense Christmas (2024). Featuring musical performances from Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Tyla, and Kali Uchis, it’s a must-watch for any music fan. Alongside the star-studded musical performances, the special is full of entertainers such as Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary.

A Nonsense Christmas is a fun blend of Christmas tunes and sketch comedy. It’s only fifty minutes long, perfect for a relaxed evening in.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Murderville is a murder-mystery comedy series by Krister Johnson. The Christmas special, Who Killed Santa?: A Murderville Mystery (2022), will have you laughing for all fifty minutes of its running time. Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph play two newbie detectives trying to solve the mysterious murder of Santa Claus with Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett). Neither Maya nor Jason have scripts, or any idea what the plot of the special is.

The improvised Christmas comedy between the three actors and the wacky, unpredictable pot make Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Mystery an entertaining watch on Netflix.

Our Little Secret

The newest installment of the annual Lindsay Lohan Christmas film edition is Our Little Secret (2024). Lindsay plays Avery, who’s dating Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky). After agreeing to spend Christmas with his family, she finds out Cameron’s sister is dating her ex-boyfriend, Logan. The two agree to keep their relationship history under wraps to avoid an awkward Christmas. But as tensions rise, the two ex-lovers draw together.

Our Little Secret has all the best rom-com tropes, from forced proximity to enemies to lovers.

Angela’s Christmas

Angela’s Christmas (2017) is a heart-warming short film. Based on an award-winning children’s book by Frank McCourt, it tells the story of a little girl’s Christmas in 1910 Limerick, Ireland. The film is produced by Frank McCourt’s widow, Ellen McCourt, telling the story his mother told him and his brother growing up.

After watching Angela’s Christmas, spend some more time with Angela with Angela’s Christmas 2, also available on Netflix.

The Claus Family

Jules Claus hates Christmas. Ever since his dad died on Christmas Eve, the holiday has been ruined for him. But when he finds his grandfather’s mysterious snow globe, his life changes forever. With a simple twist, the snow globe transports Jules into a completely different place. Jules finds out that his grandfather is the real Santa Claus, and he’s next in line. After his uncle, Noel, who helps deliver presents, falls sick, it is up to Jules and his grandfather to save Christmas.

The Claus Family (2002) is a charming Dutch-Belgian Santa Claus origin story. After watching The Claus Family, you can watch The Claus Family 2 (2021) and The Claus Family 3 (2022), which are also on Netflix.

Let It Snow

Based on the bestselling John Green book of the same name, Let It Snow (2019) is the perfect feel-good Christmas film. It tells the story of ten teenagers living in small-town Illinois with various problems, from love problems to family drama, whose stories all intertwine. Although their stories all take different turns, they merge at a Christmas Eve party. The cast includes many coming-of-age favorites, such as Kiernan Shipka, Shameik Moore, and Jacob Batalon.

Let It Snow has that blend of cliché humor that makes Christmas films so great.

Journey to Bethlehem

Journey to Bethlehem (2023) is a drama-musical that tells the traditional Christmas story of Mary and Joseph. The focus on the relationship dynamic between Mary and Joseph as they handle the realization that their baby is the messiah gives the story we’ve all heard before an interesting shift. It tells the Nativity story with a modern sense of humor and a host of catchy songs that will get stuck in your head immediately. The cast is great, including a standout performance from Antonio Banderas as the menacing King Heron.

Journey to Bethlehem is the kind of Christmas movie that instantly fills you with festive spirit. If you like musicals, you’ll enjoy this one.

And that’s our list of the best Christmas films on Netflix.

All of the movies on this list are streaming on Netflix.

