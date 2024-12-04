Netflix‘s The Madness has enlisted a stellar line-up of acting talent to bring its gripping conspiracy thriller narrative to life. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in The Madness, as well as the limited series’ wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s The Madness

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels

Colman Domingo plays The Madness‘ protagonist Muncie Daniels. A triple-threat actor/director/playwright, Domingo got his start on the stage in the likes of Well and Passing Strange. He transitioned to the big and small screens shortly after, with roles in movies and TV shows such as True Crime, Nash Bridges, Freedomland, Lincoln, and Law & Order (as well as two of its spinoffs). However, it wasn’t until Domingo landed a series regular role on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 (after guest starring in Season 1) that his screen career really took off. Since then, Domingo’s starred in a raft of high-profile projects, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria, Candyman, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and The Color Purple.

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Elena Daniels

Marsha Stephanie Blake stars as Muncie Daniels’ ex-wife, Elena Daniels. Born in Jamaica, Blake moved to the US with her family in the 1980s, attending college there. Like her on-screen ex Colman Domingo, she cut her teeth on the stage in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of The Merchant of Venice, The Crucible, and Hurt Village (to name just a few). And like Domingo, Blake’s also a Law & Order alum, scoring guest roles on both the original series and its spinoff, Special Victims Unit. These parts (along with similar gigs on Elementary and The Good Wife) paved the way for Blake’s subsequent involvement in the hit Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black. Blake then parlayed her Orange Is the New Black success into further coveted acting assignments, including How to Get Away with Murder, This Is Us, and When They See Us.

Gabrielle Graham as Kallie

Gabrielle Graham portrays Kallie, Muncie Daniels’ daughter, in The Madness. It’s the Canadian actor’s biggest project to date, although she’s previously guest starred in well-known shows such as The Expanse, Kim’s Convenience, and Frankie Drake Mysteries. Graham’s also held down main cast or recurring roles in other small screen productions, including 21 Thunder and Twenties. Meanwhile, her feature credits include On the Basis of Sex, Long Shot, Lucky Day, In the Shadow of the Moon, Possessor, and Relax, I’m from the Future.

John Ortiz as Franco Quinones

Veteran actor John Ortiz plays FBI Agent Franco Quinones in The Madness. This represents the newest entry on an acting CV that stretches all the way back to 1992, when Ortiz made a guest appearance on Law & Order. Movie work arrived the following year, when Ortiz booked a minor role in Brian De Palma’s Al Pacino-headlined crime drama Carlito’s Way. From that point on, Ortiz became a mainstay of the big screen, and some of his more notable film credits include American Gangster, Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, Silver Linings Playbook, Kong: Skull Island, The Cloverfield Paradox, Bumblebee, and American Fiction. Ortiz is a fixture of the TV scene, as well. Some of his more prominent small screen projects are Touched by an Angel, Togetherness, Mayans MC, The Handmaid’s Tale, Messiah, and Bad Monkey.

Additional Actors in Netflix’s The Madness

Aside from the performers listed above, The Madness also features the following actors:

Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius

Alison Wright as Julia Jayne

Deon Cole as Kwesi

All eight episodes of The Madness are currently streaming on Netflix.

