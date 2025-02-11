Everything Coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.2

The adventure through Tural in Final Fantasy XIV is slated to continue with Dawntrail‘s upcoming Patch 7.2. In just a few weeks there will be plenty for players to look forward to, so here is everything that has been revealed for 7.2 so far.

Everything Revealed for FFXIV Patch 7.2

Below is a list of all content confirmed for Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 7.2 (and beyond) from Producer Liver Letter 85, which is currently slated to drop in “late March”. This list will be updated with more detailed information following Producer Live Letter 86.

Be aware that certain pieces of content earmarked with a “7.2x” label may imply that they have a delayed release after the 7.2 base update. Also, depending on where you are in terms of progression with Dawntrail, this may contain spoilers so read ahead with discretion.

Seekers of Eternity – Main Scenario Quests

Patch 7.2 will introduce a continuation to Dawntrail‘s Main Scenario Questline called ‘Seekers of Eternity’. However, the context of these quests remains relatively shrouded in mystery. Screenshots depict a

Mamool Ja Allied Society Questline

The second Allied Society Questline (colloquially still known as “Beast Tribes”) of Dawntrail will arrive in Patch 7.2 with a focus on the Mamool Ja residing in the lower region of Yak T’el.

Players who wish to participate will need a leveled gathering job (DoL), presumably at Level 90 or above. This includes Botanist, Miner, or Fisher. Crafters will not qualify for this questline.

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures Quests

After giving us a formal introduction to the newest noir-influenced arc of Hildibrand Manderville in Patch 7.15, the Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures will truly kick off with Patch 7.2.

The Warrior of Light must work with Nashu and their mysterious new comrade, appropriately named “Detective Hardiboiled”, to track down their always-missing Inspector Hildibrand in the depths of Solution Nine.

New Cornservant Sidequest

After receiving much fanfare from the player community at the launch of Dawntrail, the Cornservant will be making its grand return in a new sidequest. Further details about what it will entail and what the rewards may be remain unknown.

Allagan Tomestomes of Mathematics

With the arrival of Patch 7.2, there will be a new series of Allagan Tomestones for players to obtain called Allagan Tomestomes of Mathematics. These will begin with the traditional weekly cap of 450 Tomestones per week, while Tomestones of Heliometry will be uncapped to a limit of 2,000 total.

Furthermore, this means that Tomestones of Aesthetics will very likely be retired and players will need to exchange them for Poetic Tomestones before they’re completely removed from the game.

PVP Series 8 & Frontline (Secure) Returns

PVP Series 7 will come to an end with the Patch 7.2 update and introduce Series 8 with new rewards in tow. Those who still need to complete the current series have a few weeks left to do so.

Along with various changes to PVP job actions, the PVP mode Frontline (Secure) will also return after a three-year hiatus to the game’s lineup with new gameplay-related improvements.

New Dungeon – The Underkeep

A new Level 100 dungeon called The Underkeep will be added to Dawntrail‘s lineup of MSQ-related dungeons. The screenshots shown in the Live Letter imply that these are the actual ruins of Alexandria found beneath Zoraal Ja’s Everkeep.

The Arcadion – Cruiserweight Tier Raids

The second tier of 8-Man Raids in Solution Nine’s Arcadion fight arena will be added. Technically called the “Cruiserweight Tier”, it will consist of four fights (5-8), and the screenshots provided imply a dance-themed arena for at least one of the fights.

As with previous raid tiers in the game, a new batch of gear rewards (item level TBD) will become available for players to work towards along with some orchestrion rolls and at least one minion.

Whether the Savage version of these raids will be released at the same time remains to be seen. If tradition holds, it likely will be one week after the Normal version drops.

New Primal Trial – Recollection

The fourth primal trial (both Normal and Extreme versions) in the Dawntrail expansion will be added in Patch 7.2 with the name “Recollection” mentioned. This follows Worqor Lar Dor, Everkeep, and Sphene’s Burden. Little else is revealed besides its direct tie to the MSQ storyline.

One very recognizable hint, however, is the boss’s strong resemblance to General Beatrix from Final Fantasy 9. For those familiar with the game, she was the fearless leader of Alexandria’s army.

New Unreal Trial – Hells’ Kier

The Unreal Trial series will continue in Patch 7.2 by pivoting to Stormblood‘s Hells’ Kier primal trial, bringing the current cycle with Byakko to an end. Little else regarding this update was mentioned in the latest Live Letter, including what new Faux Leaf rewards will be available, but that information should become known closer to the patch update.

Cosmic Exploration

Cosmic Exploration, one of the most talked-about new pieces of content for Dawntrail, is finally making its debut in Patch 7.2. While more information about it is still to come, Cosmic Exploration is a community-based crafting and gathering adventure that takes players to different planets where they can explore and work together to construct an intergalactic base of operations.

While there are clear influences from other content in the game such as Ishgard Restoration, Cosmic Exploration is intended to stand on its own and will continue to receive updates over the course of the Dawntrail expansion. Various rewards such as mounts and unique space-themed glamours are teased in screenshots as well.

New Field Operations – Occult Crescent

Final Fantasy XIV‘s third installment of Field Operations content (after Eureka in Stormblood and Bozja in Shadowbringers) is debuting in the Dawntrail expansion under the name ‘Shades’ Triangle’, and the first “stage” of it is arriving in Patch 7.2

That stage will be called Occult Crescent, and based on the screenshots shown it strongly hearkens back to the vibrant aesthetics of Eureka along with some clear homages to Final Fantasy 5. While its lore remains largely unexplained, for now, the following description is provided:

“In the treacherous waters of Shades’ Triangle lies the Occult Crescent, an isle shrouded in mystery. Should you wish to unveil its secrets, you must explore the unmapped terrain and battle against the isle’s inhabitants.”

Further details about what players can expect from its gameplay were also explained in substantial detail. Among them are the inclusion of all-new ‘Phantom Job’ abilities, Relic Weapons, Critical Engagements in the open-world areas, and a 48-player raid that will be structurally similar to Eureka’s Baldesion Arsenal and Bozja’s Delubrum Reginae raids.

Players will need a Level 100 combat class to enter the Occult Crescent but, like other Field Operation content in the game, the area itself will have a separate leveling system.

That concludes everything coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.2. Be sure to check out all of the latest guides and news for the game here at The Escapist.

