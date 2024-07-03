All FFXIV Dawntrail Minions and How to Get Them

If you’re a minion enthusiast, you’ll be glad to know that FFXIV Dawntrail introduced some new additions to the ever-expanding collection of small collectibles. Here is how you can get all minions introduced in the expansion so far.

How to Get All Minions in FFXIV Dawntrail

As of Patch 7.0, there are 19 new minions to be acquired in the Dawntrail expansion. More are slated to be added as new patches arrive, so the list will only be even bigger in a few months.

The table that follows contains all of the currently available minions and how you can go about obtaining them. We’ll be updating this list regularly, adding any extra new info or minions discovered. Some of them can be bought directly from the Market Board.

Minion How to Get Market Available? Air-wheeler M9 Random drop from Vanguard dungeon. Yes Alpaca Cria Bought from Tepli at Urqopacha (X:27.5, Y:11.7) for 700 Bicolor Gemstones (Urqopacha Shared FATE Rank 4 required). No Ambrose The Unfinished TBD TBA Bluecoat Cat Bought from Ryubool Ja at Tuliyollal (X:13.9, Y:13.5) for 800 Sacks of Nuts. No Brushed-up Krile Obtained from The Rising (2024) event. No Ilyikty’i Bought from Rral Wuruq at Yak T’el (X:13.8, Y:12.7) for 700 Bicolor Gemstones (Yak T’el Shared FATE Rank 4 required). No Mischief Maker TBD Yes Not-so-bighorn TBD Yes Petit Punutiy Random drop from Ihuykatumu dungeon. Yes Quetzal TBD Yes Rororrlo Teh Random drop from Worqor Zormor dungeon. Yes Speaking Stone Random drop from The Skydeep Cenote dungeon. Yes Squeak The Coyote Obtained at Series Malmstones Level 15 of the PvP Series 6. No Tankardtender Random drop from Tender Valley dungeon. Yes Tin Sentry T1 TBD TBD The Cornservant Complete the “Tasteful Memories” side quest. Yes Wind-up Garnet Obtained with the Dawntrail Collector’s Edition No Wind-up Zero TBD TBD Wind-up Mamool Ja TBD Yes

Many of these FFXIV Dawntrail minions are thought to be obtained from high-level dungeons or other activities such as Treasure Maps, but, as you can see, not all of them are confirmed yet. We’re likely to found out more within the coming days, as more people get to the level cap and start obtaining them.

After obtaining or buying the respective minions, use the item to register them to your collection, and you can summon them at any time you want. Minions will keep following you around, but will disappear whenever you join a duty.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

