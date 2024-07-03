Screenshot by The Escapist
All FFXIV Dawntrail Minions and How to Get Them

Cute critters all day
Published: Jul 2, 2024

If you’re a minion enthusiast, you’ll be glad to know that FFXIV Dawntrail introduced some new additions to the ever-expanding collection of small collectibles. Here is how you can get all minions introduced in the expansion so far.

How to Get All Minions in FFXIV Dawntrail

As of Patch 7.0, there are 19 new minions to be acquired in the Dawntrail expansion. More are slated to be added as new patches arrive, so the list will only be even bigger in a few months.

The table that follows contains all of the currently available minions and how you can go about obtaining them. We’ll be updating this list regularly, adding any extra new info or minions discovered. Some of them can be bought directly from the Market Board.

MinionHow to GetMarket Available?
Air-wheeler M9Random drop from Vanguard dungeon.Yes
Alpaca CriaBought from Tepli at Urqopacha (X:27.5, Y:11.7) for 700 Bicolor Gemstones (Urqopacha Shared FATE Rank 4 required).No
Ambrose The UnfinishedTBDTBA
Bluecoat CatBought from Ryubool Ja at Tuliyollal (X:13.9, Y:13.5) for 800 Sacks of Nuts.No
Brushed-up KrileObtained from The Rising (2024) event.No
Ilyikty’iBought from Rral Wuruq at Yak T’el (X:13.8, Y:12.7) for 700 Bicolor Gemstones (Yak T’el Shared FATE Rank 4 required).No
Mischief MakerTBDYes
Not-so-bighornTBDYes
Petit PunutiyRandom drop from Ihuykatumu dungeon.Yes
QuetzalTBDYes
Rororrlo TehRandom drop from Worqor Zormor dungeon.Yes
Speaking StoneRandom drop from The Skydeep Cenote dungeon.Yes
Squeak The CoyoteObtained at Series Malmstones Level 15 of the PvP Series 6.No
TankardtenderRandom drop from Tender Valley dungeon.Yes
Tin Sentry T1TBDTBD
The CornservantComplete the “Tasteful Memories” side quest.Yes
Wind-up GarnetObtained with the Dawntrail Collector’s EditionNo
Wind-up ZeroTBDTBD
Wind-up Mamool JaTBDYes

Many of these FFXIV Dawntrail minions are thought to be obtained from high-level dungeons or other activities such as Treasure Maps, but, as you can see, not all of them are confirmed yet. We’re likely to found out more within the coming days, as more people get to the level cap and start obtaining them.

After obtaining or buying the respective minions, use the item to register them to your collection, and you can summon them at any time you want. Minions will keep following you around, but will disappear whenever you join a duty.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

