How to Get Bicolor Gemstones in FFXIV

Bicolor Gemstones are one of the many currencies available in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), and they can get you a huge variety of useful (and sometimes unique) items if you’re dedicated enough. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Where to Get Bicolor Gemstones in FFXIV

Bicolor Gemstones are obtained by completing FATEs on Shadowbringers, Endwalker or Dawntrail maps. Each completed FATE awards you a varying number of Gemstones depending on your contribution, shown by the Medal you get at the end of the FATE. Here’s how many Bicolor Gemstones you get per FATE completed in each FFXIV expansion.

Expansion Gold Silver Bronze Dawntrail 16 8 4 Endwalker 14 7 4 Shadowbringers 12 6 3

Special FATEs award a particularly large amount of Gemstones due to their large-scale nature. You get 72 for Special FATEs in Shadowbringers, 84 in Endwalker and 100 in Dawntrail, in addition to their exclusive rewards. You can hold up to 1500 Bicolor Gemstones at once.

As of the Dawntrail expansion, defeating the Forlon Maiden (if it spawns) gives you 25% more Gemstones for that particular FATE. The Maiden also gives you the Twist of FATE buff, which increases your next FATE’s Exp and Gemstones earned by 50%. The Maiden’s buff can be stacked by killing another Maiden on the next FATE.

Where to Use Bicolor Gemstones in FFXIV

Bicolor Gemstones can be used in each of the aforementioned expansions’ maps in exchange for various items. Completing a zone’s Shared FATE progression adds new items to its vendors’ stock. Completing at least 6 FATEs in each of them unlocks its Riding Map (increases mounts base speed on that map), for example. Completing further FATEs unlocks some of its monsters’ regular drops for buying with Gemstones, which are often used in high-level recipes.

Here’s where you can find every Bicolor Gemstone vendor in the game:

Shadowbringers

Area NPC Location The Crystarium (X:11, Y:14) Lakeland (X35.5, Y:20.6) Kholusia (X:11.8, Y:8.9) Eulmore (X:11, Y:12) Amg Araeng (X:10.6, Y:17.1) Il Mheg (X:16, Y:31) The Rak’tika Greatwood (X:28, Y:18) The Tempest (X:33, Y:18)

Endwalker

Area NPC Location Old Sharlayan (X:12.7, Y:10.4) Labyrinthos (X:29.9, Y:12.9) Thavnair (X:25.8, Y:34.6) Radz-at-Han (X:11.1, Y:10.2) Garlemald (X:12.9, Y:30.0) Mare Lamentorum (X:21.8, Y:12.2) Elpis (X:24.4, Y:23.4) Ultima Thule (X:30.8, Y:28.0)

Dawntrail

Area NPC Location Tuliyollal (X:12.8, Y:13.0) Kozama’uka (X:17.4, Y:11.0) Urqopacha (X27.5, Y:11.7) Yak T’el (X:13.8, Y:12.7) Shaaloani (X28.6, Y:30.8) Heritage Found (X:16.3, Y:9.6) Solution Nine (X:8.4, Y:14.0) Living Memory (X:22.0, Y:37.5)

You can check your Shared FATE progress in Travel > Shared FATE. Shadowbringers and Endwalker have 3 Ranks each, while Dawntrail goes up to Rank 4. Once you reach the maximum Rank in all of an expansion’s maps, both of its main cities will sell all crafting materials from other zones. They can be sold for a good price, especially when new recipes drop.

Endwalker and Dawntrail cities will also sell Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers and Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers respectively. They cost 100 Gemstones each and you can exchange 50 of them for special items with Edelina at Mor Dhona (X:22.1, Y:4.9), including exclusive mounts.

This translates to a whopping total of 5,000 Bicolor Gemstones per item. You can buy the Vouchers from the Market Board, though, so don’t worry. It’ll probably still cost you a fortune to get enough for those sweet mounts, though.

