Fallout 76 Minerva Location and Schedule (February 2025)

There’s nothing like finding a good sale, and that goes double for one in a video game, where resources can be hard to come by. Well, Fallout 76 has a merchant who always has discounts; she’s just hard to find. Here’s Minerva’s Fallout 76 location and schedule in February 2025.

Where To Find Minerva in February 2025 in Fallout 76

Minerva roams around Fallout 76‘s impressive map, making her hard to track. However, she’s not someone to ignore, as she offers all of her products at a 25% discount. That’s a big deal, especially because players can only collect a finite amount of Gold Bullions each day. So, here’s where to find Minerva in Fallout 76 in February 2025:

Location Name Dates How To Find The Crater Feb 3-5 Head west after using The Crater’s fast-travel point. Fort Atlas Feb 10-12 Head toward the gate of Fort Atlas after using the fast-travel point. The Whitespring Resort Feb 20-24 Head to the main entrance of The Whitespring Resort after using the fast-travel point.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that Minerva doesn’t make an appearance for the majority of February. That’s because she only sells her goods three days out of the week unless she has a special sale going on. After all, she offers such great deals that it would be unfair to the other merchants if she were around all the time.

What Does Minerva Sell in Fallout 76?

Like her locations, Minerva’s stock also rotates. There are 24 different options, with some of them being “super sales,” where Minerva sells all of the items from the three previous sales. And there just so happens to be one super sale during February, which occurs during her stint at The Whitespring Resort. With that out of the way, here are the plans she will be offering in February 2025:

Sale #6 (February 3-5)

Plan: Lighter Build Secret Service Armor Limbs

Plan: Plasma Caster

Plan: Secret Service Underarmor

Plan: T-65 Calibrated Shocks

Plan: T-65 Rusty Knuckles

Plan: T-65 Jet Pack

Plan: The Gutter

Plan: Ultra-Light Build Secret Service Armor Limbs

Plan: War Glaive Flaming Blade

Plan: War Glaive Shock Blade

Plan: Water Well

Plan: Whistle in the Dark

Sale #7 (February 10-12)

Plan: Ammo Converter

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Chest Piece

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Helmet

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Left Arm

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Left Leg

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Right Arm

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Right Leg

Plan: Floater Flamer Grenade

Plan: Gauss Shotgun

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Extended Barrel

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Extended Magazine

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Hardened Receiver

Plan: Kids Truck Bed

Plan: Umbrella Hat

Sale #8 (February 20-24)

Sale #8 will be a super sale that offers all of the plans from Sales 5-7.

And those are Minerva’s locations and schedule in Fallout 76 for February 2025. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether the Bethesda game is still worth playing.

Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

