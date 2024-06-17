How to Find Vault 63 in Fallout 76: An Unlikely Invitation Guide

If you’re trying to track down Vault 63, you’ve got quite the journey ahead of you. Here’s how to find Vault 63 and complete the An Unlikely Invitation quest in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Vault 63 in Fallout 76

When you first download the Skyline Valley update in Fallout 76, you’ll immediately be greeted with the new quest “An Unlikely Invitation.” This quest starts the main storyline in Skyline Valley, and the first task it sets before you is finding Vault 63. But low-level players beware. This quest might be out of your depth. In fact, you’ll need to be level 25 to even see this quest in your data log.

Once you have the quest, the first step will be to tune into the Vault-Tec radio broadcast. Listen to the transmission, and once it finishes playing, a new location will be marked on your map. This will be the source of the broadcast. Make your way there using the Sutton fast travel point before heading north.

You’ll soon find the Vault 63 sign. But don’t head towards the vault yet. Instead, make your way to the farmhouse, where you’ll find Alyssa outside. Speak to Alyssa, and she’ll point you in the right direction of the vault. Sometimes a sign simply isn’t enough. And, unfortunately for us, the vault is located in quite a dangerous and difficult-to-reach location in Skyline Valley.

Dark Hallow Manor in Skyline Valley. Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How to Start the Neurological Warfare Event in Fallout 76 Skyline Valley

Vault 63 is underneath the Dark Hallow Manor in Skyline Valley. Dark Hallow Manor is located in the center of Skyline Valley. However, the quest won’t lead you to Dark Hallow Manor just yet. Instead, you need to visit the Ash Heap region on the map, which features the previous entrance to the vault.

The entrance to the vault will be sealed until you’ve completed this part of the quest. If you head there during An Unlikely Invitation, though, you’ll be able to go through the entrance and find yourself in a Railway Station.

This railway station is your first stop on a journey that eventually ends underneath Dark Hallow Manor, the true location of Vault 63 in Fallout 76. When you reach Dark Hallow Manor, the An Unlikely Invitation quest ends and “The Calm Before” quest begins.

By completing An Unlikely Invitation, you’ll get the Pip-Boy 2000 burnt paint, Mixed Aid items, grenades, caps, and plenty of experience points.

Fallout 76 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy