How to Start the Neurological Warfare Event in Fallout 76 Skyline Valley

The Skyline Valley update in Fallout 76 delivered a gob-smacking amount of content to Appalachia, including a new map region, enemy type, questline, and more. If you venture into Skyline Valley on the map, you might be interested in starting the new Public Event called Neurological Warfare in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

Start the Neurological Warfare Public Event in Fallout 76

Neurological Warfare is one of a couple of new events to occur in Skyline Valley following the recent update. However, instead of spawning on the map for any player to participate in, the event requires some specific steps to be taken to start.

The first step you have to take is to discover the Hawksbill Weather Station on the map in the Skyline Valley region. This is likely the first location you’ll see upon entering the new region, and it’s difficult to miss, being a large bowl-like structure. It’s located to the northwest in Skyline Valley, so if you’re coming from the north, you won’t miss it.

The Hawksbill Weather Station is at the center of the Neurological Warfare event. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you know where the Hawksbill Weather Station is located, you need to start the process of dropping a Nuke on the point of interest. Dropping a Nuke requires you to complete several main story quests in Fallout 76 and use a silo to enter a code into the Targeting Computer. From there, you can select what location to Nuke. In this case, we want to place the Nuke directly over Hawksbill Weather Station in Skyline Valley.

Related: Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Exam Answers

After the Nuke has been dropped, the event “Neurological Warfare” appears in the same area on your map. Head over to Hawksbill Weather Station, and you can begin the event right where the new icon appears. The event involves you fighting and defeating the new bosses in Skyline Valley called the Storm Goliaths. There are three distinct Storm Goliaths you have to defeat in the event, which takes place in the main bowl of the Hawksbill Weather Station.

The possible rewards for completing Neurological Warfare in Fallout 76 are the Vault 63 Helga Gatlin Laser, Vault 63 Olga Laser Rifle, Vault 63 Zia Hang ER Two-Hander, and the Anchorage Ace 10mm SMG. There are also additional cosmetic items centered around Vault 63 up for grabs as well.

Fallout 76 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy