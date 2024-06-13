What Level Do You Need to Be for Fallout 76 Skyline Valley?

Skyline Valley is the first-ever map expansion in Fallout 76, and it delivers a whole heap of content in the game’s 17th season. While you can take part in all the normal seasonal content, Fallout 76 Skyline Valley also has a level requirement for most of the fresh gameplay content.

Recommended Videos

Skyline Valley Level Requirement in Fallout 76

First off, there is no level requirement to physically enter the new Skyline Valley region on the map. Skyline Valley is located in the very southern part of the map, directly south of Whitespring. You can discover the region and walk around regardless of whether you’re level 500 or you just stepped out of the vault in Fallout 76. I should warn you, though, that lower-level players might want to travel in a group, as some high-level Lost enemies are wandering around the area.

The new Skyline Valley map region. Screenshot by The Escapist

While you can fully explore and walk around Skyline Valley at any level, the same can’t be said for those looking to partake in the new questline centered around the region. The Vault 63 questline features 12 quests and takes you to locations all around Skyline Valley. It should take you roughly 20 hours to complete on its own, but it has a strict level requirement.

Related: Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Exam Answers

To even start the Vault 63 questline in Fallout 76, you need to be at least level 25. If you’re level 25, you’ll see a new quest appear in the “Main” Data section on your Pip-Boy. The quest is called “An Unlikely Invitation,” and it says to listen to the Vault-Tec Radio Broadcast to start the first mission.

For any player under level 25, you won’t see the An Unlikely Invitation quest appear on your Pip-Boy. If you’re not at that level yet, you need to complete some other content in Fallout 76, such as the main storyline, Public Events, etc., before you’re able to fully experience the content in Skyline Valley.

Fallout 76 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy