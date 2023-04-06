Forgive Me Father 2 Trailer Teases More Lovecraftian Boomer Shooter Gameplay

Lovecraftian boomer shooter Forgive Me Father is getting the sequel treatment, as developer Byte Barrel and Fulqrum Publishing have revealed Forgive Me Father 2 for PC. A trailer for the graphic cel-shaded first-person shooter teases some of the tentacle-y bloodbaths – and crunchy music – to come. There’s even a very brief look at gameplay thanks to a small clip of a reloading revolver shown at the end of the trailer. Unfortunately, Byte Barrel and Fulqrum have yet to announce a release date for the sequel, simply promising to deliver it to players on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and more digital storefronts “in the near future.” See the Forgive Me Father 2 teaser trailer for a taste of the action below.

Forgive Me Father 2 will pick up the story of the Priest from the first game, following the protagonist as he falls deeper into dark nightmares. Those comic book-like visuals are back, too, as are the tense tunes the original is known for. Basically, Byte Barrel and Fulqrum are crafting a follow-up that stays true to the Lovecraftian feel fans have come to love while adding in a “freshly re-imagined and expanded madness system.” Details are being kept under wraps, but it sounds like we can at least expect rifles, shotguns, explosives, and more deadly weapons to tear apart enemies.

Stay tuned as we wait for Byte Barrel and Fulqrum to share more about Forgive Me Father 2.