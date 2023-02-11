As the quote says, “Did not know who he messed with.” Anyone who thought the Riddick franchise, kickstarted with sci-fi/horror film Pitch Black in 2000, was dead does not know star Vin Diesel’s love for the character. A fourth movie in the franchise called Riddick: Furya has been announced with Diesel returning as Riddick, the alien who can see in the dark. David Twohy, the writer/director behind the franchise, is returning as well.

The new movie will pick up where 2013’s Riddick left off, finding the titular character returning to his home world, which he remembers very little of. He fears the Necromongers will have destroyed the planet, but instead he finds Furyans fighting against a new enemy and must join forces with a group of fighters who are more like him than he suspects.

“Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya,” said Twohy. “My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

Many may argue that the Riddick franchise — which spans films, anime, comics, and video games — is hit or miss, but it’s really just all hits. While some of the greatness might be lesser than others (Chronicles of Riddick), there is something absurdly enjoyable about Riddick, and it is now returning for a fourth movie after a decade. We can only hope this means we get another video game as well as both of Riddick’s outings in that realm are absolutely stellar.