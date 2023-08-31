G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra Brings Beat ‘Em Up Gameplay & ’80 Animation to Switch, PC in 2024

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Maple Powered Games have announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, an old-school beat ‘em up that is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2024. The project features a pixelated style that allows players to take control of iconic heroes like Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Snake Eyes, and more. Each character has unique abilities that they’ll need to use to take out villains like Destro, Serpentor, Baroness, and yes, even Cobra Commander.

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra looks like yet another nostalgic addition to the beat ‘em up revival games of recent years. As good as the game looks, the best part of today’s announcement might be the hardcore animation that plays before the gameplay segment of the reveal trailer starts. Fit with over-the-top action and in-your-face rock, the video is dripping with ‘80s style to the point that it almost plays out like a parody. You can see it all for yourself in the G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra reveal trailer below.

Freedom Games and Maple Powered Games say that those animated visuals will reappear in G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra for its cutscenes. Players will also be able to play with up to four friends in local or online co-op for both the Story and Arcade modes. As for the soundtrack, the team has gathered Sonic Mania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge composer Tee Lopes as well as Crush 40 vocalist Johnny Gioeli to create the game’s arcade-inspired tunes.

“G.I. Joe is one the most iconic brands from the 80s and it was the golden era of arcade games,” Habsro’s SVP of digital strategy and licensing, Eugene Evans, said in a statement. “To celebrate the growing popularity of retro themed games we’re thrilled to partner with Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games to bring G.I. Joe fans our first ever Hasbro Retro Arcade experience in this exciting interpretation of a classic 2D beat ‘em up.”

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is only set to come to PC and Switch for now. For any potential platform additions, as well as an eventual release date, you can stay tuned for any updates.