Game of Thrones Showrunners Reveal What They’d Change About the HBO Show

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators and showrunners of the HBO series Game of Thrones, are finally owning up to an important change they should have made with the series, and it’s probably not what you want it to be.

While the pair were promoting their new Netflix series 3 Body Problem, they were asked by THR just what they would have changed about the show if they had a chance. The reporter was probably trying to get at all the people wanting changes made to the final season, but the pair chose not to comment on that. Instead, they mentioned a minor character and how much they would have liked him to return.

“One thing I know I wish we could have done is there’s the character Mord the Jailer,” Benioff said.

“It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it,” Weiss followed up. “We always talked about doing it.”

“And we had the scene for it,” Benioff said. “There’s a scene set in a tavern…”

“Was it Brienne or The Hound?” Weiss asked. “But we realized too late that Mord could have owned the tavern. We could have had that actor in the background acting exactly the way he did as a jailer, except now as a small business owner. It was just such an obvious, no-brainer, day-after idea.”

That’s it. That’s all they’ll give us. Mord was, indeed, an enjoyable character, and having him come back as a bit of a punchline would have been great but hardly the groundbreaking admission of guilt the world wants from the duo. That’s probably entirely intentional. Both Weiss and Benioff have repeatedly said they don’t want to reflect on Game of Thrones as it would be unfair to the crew, themselves, and HBO, so having at least a somewhat silly response to this question is better than nothing.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max.