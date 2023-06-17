3 Body Problem from Game of Thrones Creators Gets Dazzling First Trailer

At its Tudum event today, Netflix has finally revealed the first teaser trailer for 3 Body Problem, its long-awaited adaptation of Liu Cixin’s novel series. The trailer teases some of the beats and mysteries that will drive the show, including aliens, a VR experience, an execution during China’s Cultural Revolution, and a whole bunch of wild imagery.

The teaser also reveals that the show will release in January 2024, which means that it will have been in production for almost four years. 3 Body Problem was first announced in 2020 as a new project from David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the duo previously responsible for bringing Game of Thrones to the screen, as well as Alexander Woo.

Stars Jess Hong (Inked) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) took to the Tudum stage to announce the 3 Body Problem trailer. Afterwards, they were joined by additional cast members, including John Bradley and Liam Cunningham (both also from Game of Thrones). While speaking about the experience of making the show, the cast also sought to reassure viewers that the adaptation respects the source material.

The novel version of The Three-Body Problem first released in 2008 and later went on to win a Hugo Award on its English translation. It was followed by The Dark Forest and Death’s End, together making up the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy.