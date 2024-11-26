Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Jayce leaning on his hammer in the alternate timeline in Arcane Season 2 Act 3
Category:
Movies & TV

Arcane: Does Jayce Die in Season 2 Act 3?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 07:10 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2 Act 3.

Recommended Videos

Estranged BFFs Viktor and Jayce patch things up and save the day in Arcane‘s last-ever episode – and both are seemingly killed in the process! But does Jayce really die in Arcane Season 2 Act 3, or is there more to it than that?

Is Jayce Dead at the End of Arcane Season 2 Act 3?

Viktor and Jayce touching hands in Arcane Season 2 Act 3

Maybe. Arcane Season 2 Act 3, Episode 9, “The Dirt Under Your Nails,” leaves Jayce’s final fate ambiguous. Certainly, it looks like the hunky scientist punches his ticket in Episode 9. Following a one-sided scuffle that nearly results in Viktor putting the same mental whammy on Jayce as everyone else, Jayce (with help from Ekko) manages to get through to his best bud. Jayce convinces Viktor that the so-called “Glorious Evolution” won’t deliver the utopian world he dreams of – something Jayce learned from Viktor’s older self earlier in Season 2 Act 3. Together, they destroy the Wild Rune powering Viktor’s forced “upgrade” of the Zaunites and Piltovans. Jayce and Viktor don’t get a chance to savor their success, though; they’re sucked into the Wild Rune as it vanishes.

Related: Does Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Surely that counts as dying, right? Not necessarily. A key plot mechanic in Arcane Season 2 is the existence of alternate timelines and parallel universes. So, just because someone disappears that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve croaked; they could simply have been transported elsewhere. And let’s not forget that Arcane‘s second season isn’t exactly big on definitive deaths for its major characters. Viktor returns in Season 2 Act 3 after Jayce murders him in Act 2. Jinx probably escaped her apparent demise in the Season 2 finale, despite blowing up in mid-air. Heck, even Heimerdinger getting vaporized might’ve been a fake-out! Bottom line? If there’s no dead body – as is the case with Jayce – we’re dealing with an MIA situation, not a confirmed kill.

Arcane Fans Are Convinced Jayce Didn’t Die

It’s not just us saying Jayce could’ve survived, either. Reddit is buzzing with Arcane fans who are convinced Jayce didn’t die at the end of Season 2 Act 3. They’re all convinced that the Wild Rune’s destruction causes Jayce and Viktor to teleport – although where exactly the pair landed is a subject of debate. Some Arcane devotees think Jayce and Viktor were zapped to the dystopian timeline Jayce visits midway through Act 3, or to another alternate reality. Others believe they now reside in the arcane realm within the Wild Rune itself. And yet another theory has Jayce and Viktor hopping between universes, fixing Hextech problems as they go!

Arcane Season 2 Acts 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Post Tag:
Arcane
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
Contributing Writer
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.