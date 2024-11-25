Arcane: Does Jinx Die in Season 2 Act 3?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Arcane Season 2 Act 3.

Recommended Videos

Arcane‘s final season goes out with a bang, bumping off one of the Netflix show’s most popular characters, Jinx, before the credits roll. But does Jinx really die in Arcane Season 2 Act 3?

Is Jinx Dead at the End of Arcane Season 2?

Maybe. Arcane Season 2 Act 3, Episode 9, “The Dirt Under Your Nails,” leaves Jinx’s fate open-ended, although her sister, Vi, seems fairly certain she’s gone. It’s not hard to see why, either. Jinx’s last-ditch play to take out her and Vi’s adoptive father, Vander – now a bestial wolf-man – involves detonating a grenade while locked in his unbreakable grip. Oh, and Jinx and Vander are both midway through a multi-story plummet at the time. So, even if she somehow avoided the explosion, the fall would’ve presumably killed her anyway. Even so, there are several potential clues that Jinx survived her apparent demise in Arcane Season 2 Act 3.

As some fans have already noted on Reddit, we never actually see Jinx’s dead body on screen. While this could just be another case of the creative team sparing fans an uber-gory death scene, the amount of time between the last close-up of Jinx and Vander and the wide-shot of the explosion seems like a deliberate attempt to leave room for the former to escape. Where would Jinx have escaped to, you ask, given her altitude? One of the nearby air ducts, which eagle-eyed Arcane devotees clocked on Caitlyn Kiramman’s blueprints during the series finale’s epilogue.

There are other hints that Jinx is still alive and kicking, as well. For one thing, many fans are convinced that a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it streak of pink light is proof the anarchic inventor definitely bolted to the air ducts in time. Plus, the final shot of Season 2 features an airship just like the one Jinx dreamed of soaring away on way back in Season 1 Act 1; maybe she finally got her wish?

Related: Does Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Will Jinx Headline One of the Arcane Spinoffs?

So, assuming Jinx is still alive post-Arcane Season 2 Act 3, will she head up any of Riot Games’ mooted spinoff projects? Probably not. While no spinoffs are in development yet, Arcane co-creator and showrunner Christian Linke recently indicated the franchise will focus on other characters going forward. “We have over 160 champions in our game,” Linke told Polygon. “There’s tons of them where I’m like, ‘I want to know their story.'”

Related: Arcane Season 2’s Ending, Explained

That said, if Jinx isn’t dead, there’s a decent chance she’ll make a cameo – if not a full-blown guest appearance – in one of Arcane‘s offshoot shows. After all, she’s one of the original series’ most beloved characters; it’d be criminal to keep her around and never actually use her again!

Arcane Season 2 Acts 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy