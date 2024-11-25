Forgot password
Jinx with a minigun as Vander/Warwick looms in the background in Arcane Season 2 Act 3
Does Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Leon Miller
Published: Nov 25, 2024 07:09 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2 Act 3.

While Arcane‘s second season ties up the show’s core narrative, Riot Games has already indicated that further stories set in the Runeterra universe are on the way. But does Arcane Season 2 Act 3 tease any of these as-yet-unrevealed spinoffs via a post-credits scene?

Does Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Jinx and Vi back-to-back in Arcane Season 2 Act 3

No, Arcane Season 2 Act 3, Episode 9, “The Dirt Under Your Nails,” doesn’t include a post-credits scene. So, once you’ve suffered through Jinx’s (apparent) act of self-sacrifice and savored one last moment with Vi and Caitlyn, you can exit to the main Netflix menu without missing anything.

That’s a bit of a bummer for anyone hoping for a glimpse at what Riot and animation studio Fortiche have planned next. At the same time, it’s hardly surprising, given they’re still in the early stages of mapping out the Arcane franchise’s future. Arcane co-creator and showrunner Christian Linke said as much in a recent interview with Polygon, confirming that no spinoffs are in the works – yet.

“Now is the time, luckily, that we also can start thinking about [spinoffs] and dream big,” Linke explained. “So, we have a slate of different projects we’re exploring, nothing’s in production yet, but we’re really building stories of all these different tonalities and they should be very different.”

So, don’t expect the Arcane franchise to return anytime soon – or to be exactly as you remembered it when it does. Indeed, Linke reiterated that follow-up projects will likely embrace the lighter aspects of the show’s League of Legends video game source material. “We haven’t done enough yet for the whimsical tone of League; Arcane is pretty dark,” he said. “But there’s a lot of fun characters. There’s the Lulus, the Teemos, the Amumus, the Poppies, the Tristans. What do we do for those?”

Arcane Season 2 Acts 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.