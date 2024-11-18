Arcane Season 2: Is [SPOILER] Dead in Act 2?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Arcane Season 2 Act 2.

Arcane Season 2’s penultimate batch of episodes culminates in the shocking demise of Jinx’s pint-sized pal, Isha – or does it? Is Isha really dead at the end of Arcane Season 2 Act 2, or did she somehow survive her fiery final scene?

Does Isha Die in Arcane Season 2 Act 2?

Yep, it sure seems like Isha dies in Arcane Season 2 Act 2, Episode 6, “The Message Hidden Within the Pattern.” After all, Isha is holding Jinx’s pistol when it explodes from hex crystal-induced energy overload. That’s not the kind of blast Arcane characters typically walk away from; remember, Viktor’s assistant Sky perished during a hex-related mishap in Season 1. And Sky was a full-grown adult, whereas Isha’s just a little kid and presumably far more vulnerable to a hex meltdown due to her size. True, we don’t actually see her dead body. However, that’s probably got more to do with the Arcane‘s creative team not wanting to depict a child’s corpse on-screen than it is a sign they’re planning on bringing her back alive and well in Season 2 Act 3.

So, yes: Isha is almost certainly dead as of “The Message Hidden Within the Pattern.” But hey, at least she goes out a hero. Arcane Season 2 Act 2, Episode 6 makes it abundantly clear that Isha knows what she’s doing when she crams Jinx’s pistols full of hex crystals and pulls the trigger. From the purposeful way the brave l’il tyke adjusts her helmet to the memories of her time with Jinx she relives, Isha taking down the out-of-control Vander is an unmistakable act of self-sacrifice. Heck, she even finds time to mimic Jinx’s signature gunshot gesture before she dies. There’s no way Isha doesn’t know she’s running a kamikaze play here!

Is There Any Chance Isha Survived in Arcane Season 2?

Yes, but honestly? Don’t count on it. As noted above, Isha’s lifeless body doesn’t appear in Arcane Season 2 Act 2, Episode 6, however, that’s almost certainly not a clue. It’s just good taste on the animators’ part. Based on the size and intensity of the hex explosion – it’s blindingly bright and strong enough to take out Vander – Isha sustains some pretty graphic injuries best left unseen.

Yet despite the evidence pointing towards Isha’s death in Arcane Season 2 Act 2, some fans haven’t given up hope she’ll be back. Shortly after Act 2 dropped, at least one Redditor began speculating that Isha would return in Act 3, reborn as League of Legends champion Teemo. That said, consensus among respondents is that the “Isha is Teemo” theory doesn’t have legs, and that poor Isha really is permanently down for the count.

Arcane Season 2 Acts 1 and 2 are both currently streaming on Netflix. Act 3 drops on Nov. 23, 2024.

