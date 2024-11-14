All League of Legends Champions in Arcane Season 2 Act 1

Arcane Season 2 Act 1 was released this past weekend, and with it comes many references and characters from League of Legends, the game that the show is based on. Here is a list of all the League of Legends champions in the series so far.

Recommended Videos

Jinx

Jinx is one of the returning main characters from the first season and is the opposing force to her older sister Vi in Season 2 Act 1 of Arcane. The character closely resembles the champion’s design she’s based on in League of Legends, with some slight changes to fit in with the darker aesthetic of the show. The character seems to be headed towards becoming a symbol of revolution in Arcane Season 2, creating exciting new lore for the character.

Violet (Vi)

Vi, Jinx’s older sister, returns in Season 2 Act 1 as she continues her quest to bring down her younger sister once and for all. Vi is described as someone who was once a criminal in the streets of Vaun on the official League of Legends website, with the first season of Arcane detailing Vi’s past before she becomes the character fans of the game are familiar with. The ending of Act 1 of the new season of the series, along with the trailer for Act 2, indicates Vi’s return to the darker side of Vaun, along with a darker new look for the character.

Ekko

Ekko is Vi and Jinx’s childhood friend, and he eventually forms his own group in Vaun, known as the Firelights. Ekko’s time manipulation abilities in League of Legends haven’t yet been introduced in Arcane (yet). Still, plenty of imagery and motifs hint at the character’s history in League of Legends. The character has had several run-ins with Jinx in the first season and is currently exploring the consequences of Jayce’s creation of Hextech along with his new mentor, Heimerdinger

Singed

Singed was a secondary antagonist featured in Season 1 of the show, serving under crime lord Silco. The character was also responsible for Jinx’s abilities in the first season and now makes a prominent and mysterious return in Act 1 of Arcane Season 2. Featured only briefly in epilogue scenes at the end of every episode of the new season, Singed is seemingly working on creating another League of Legends champion that will be discussed later in this list.

Caitlyn

Caitlyn from Arcane is a character that resembles her League of Legends counterpart more closely than ever. Intense plot points in Arcane Season 2 Act 1 have led to a team of Enforcers entering Vaun to capture Jinx, with Caitlyn equipped with a Hextech Rifle created by Jayce. This new powerup leads to some thrilling fights in episode 3, along with a change of position for the character, becoming the de-facto leader of Piltover in their war against Vaun.

Related: Arcane Season 2 Is a Work of Art That Doesn’t Miss a Beat [Review]

Jayce

Known as the creator of Hextech in Arcane, Jayce returns in the series’ new season. The character somehow survived Jinx’s attack on the council in the season 1 finale and has seemingly taken a back seat in the action. Rather than use the weapons he created, Jayce has decided to upgrade Vi and Caitlyn’s weapons to help protect Piltover and instead try to discover the imbalance of power he has seemingly created with how much magic is being used in Hextech.

Heimerdinger

Once an esteemed Head of the Council of Piltover, Heimerdinger now resides in Vaun alongside his new “pupil,” Ekko. The meeting between the two was a chance encounter, but it led to Heimerdinger learning of the Firelights and helping them and Ekko with his knowledge. Heimerdinger hasn’t used any of his destructive weapons in Season 2. Still, a possible prototype of one that shoots harmless bubbles could be seen in Act 1, a sign that this Heimerdinger is a bit different from his League of Legends counterpart.

Viktor

The Viktor in League of Legends is described as Zealous in nature and his goal towards progress for Piltover. Seeing his sickly state in the first season of Arcane, it’s hard to see any resemblance to the champion he is adapted from in Arcane. However, Season 2 Act 1 uses Jinx’s attack to put Viktor in a critical state, which leads to Jayce using the Hexcore on him and transforming him into something completely different. Now in a new state of body and mind, Viktor is more in line with the champion he’s named after in the game as he ventures to Vaun and seems to become a religious figure for the downtrodden.

Ambessa

Ambessa is an interesting case, as the character was created for the Arcane series and only became a champion in League of Legends after the fact. The character was added in November 2024, and, other than Silco, is the only character to be introduced after appearing in the series. She is a Noxian General in both mediums and has been manipulating the political power of Piltover since she arrived in the middle of Season 1.

Janna

Janna isn’t a character in Arcane Season 2 but instead referred to as a mythical figure at the center of stories told to Vi and Jinx when they were children. In a tense encounter in the third episode of the series, Jinx and Vi face off at an underground location, where a sculpture of the champion Janna is seen, and Jinx retells the story of the character as a spirit who watches over the poor and lower class of Zaun.

Warwick

Despite Vander’s transformation and death at the end of the first act of Arcane Season 1, people have speculated that the ending scenes featuring Singed in Act 1 of Season 2 are of him transforming Vander into Warwick, a champion in League of Legends with an interesting and ambiguous background. The Wolf-like character is stated as once being a man and becoming transformed and mangled by alchemical experiments. At the end of Act 1, the final scene featured a Wolf creature that looks incredibly similar to Warwick, with viewers assuming Singed transformed Vander into the monster.

And those are all League of Legends champions in Arcane Season 2 Act 1

Arcane Season 2 Act I is Now Streaming on Netflix, with Act II Streaming on November 16 and Act III on November 23

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy