‘I Cannot Unsee Phylicia Rashad’: Teedra Moses Stuns Tiny Desk Viewers With Shocking Resemblance To Cosby Show Actress

Celebrity doppelgangers are all the rage these days. Just look at all the lookalike contests that are going on across the world. However, it’s rare for a famous person to have a striking resemblance to another famous person. Well, that’s what R&B singer Teedra Moses is dealing with right now.

20 years ago this year, Moses released her debut album, Complex Simplicity. It was met with rave reviews and helped launch a wildly successful career. To honor that album, NPR’s Bobby Carter gave Moses her very own Tiny Desk Concert, where she put on a live performance of some of Complex Simplicity‘s biggest hits in front of family and friends. Once the performance was put on social media, though, fans were talking about more than just music.

It’s been nearly a decade since Moses released her last album, meaning she’s been out of the spotlight for quite some time. So, it’s no surprise that she looked a little bit different when she performed on NPR’s hit show. What people can’t get over, however, is how much she looks like Phylicia Rashad.

Best known for playing Clair Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show, Rashad was a special part of a lot of people’s childhoods. That’s why a fair amount of social media users felt like they had gone through a time machine when they came across Moses’ Tiny Desk Concert.

I cannot unsee Phylicia Rashad 😭💕 https://t.co/3KMpJQduS3 — LINDSEY 👩🏿‍💻 🍑 | UX/UI Doll (@LindseyCreated) November 25, 2024

And if the resemblance wasn’t enough to make people think they’re seeing double, there’s also the musical element to consider. On top of being one of the queens of sitcoms, Rashad had a successful theater career that saw her take the stage and perform in some of the most iconic shows of all time. Her credits include Into the Woods, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and A Raisin in the Sun. So, anyone who caught the clip of the concert out of context may have expected to hear a version of “Stay With Me” rather than one of Moses’ songs.

However, it shouldn’t take long to remember that Rashad is nearly 30 years Moses’ senior. Her days of keeping Sondra, Denise, and Theo are long behind her. In recent years, Rasha appeared in the Creed movies, reprising her role as Mary Anne Creed from the Rocky franchise. She also served as the dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University until 2024, ensuring another generation of performers will be ready when their opportunities come.

It’s unlikely that Moses thought when she agreed to promote the anniversary of her hit album that she would end up in the headlines alongside Clair Huxtable. However, the people freaking out on social media mean it more as a compliment than anything else, as it’s impossible to scroll far in the replies before finding someone revealing that they had a crush on the sitcom mom when they were younger.

