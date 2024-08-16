Image via Hoyoverse
Genshin Impact Capturing Radiance Explained

More than just 50/50
Genshin Impact 5.0 introduces Capturing Radiance, a new extra mechanic that helps players get their desired characters through the Wishing Banners. Here’s how it works.

How Capturing Radiance Works in Genshin Impact

Currently, when you get a 5-star character on a Wishing Banners, you have a 50/50 chance of either getting the featured character or any of the other seven standard 5-stars. Losing the 50/50 guarantees that your next 5-star will be the currently featured character.

However, with Capturing Radiance in Genshin Impact, you still have a chance, even if you were to get a standard character. If you get the new wishing animation on your 5-star, it means that Capturing Radiance is active, giving you a 5% extra chance of getting the featured character.

This chance is separate from the base 50% you already have, so it only increases your overall odds, putting your final chances of getting the limited character at 55%. If you still don’t get the character, they’ll still be guaranteed for the next time you grab a 5-star in the same banner.

Capturing Radiance is exclusive to the Character Event Wishes and won’t work on other banners such as Standard (as there’s no limited character to win from there) and the weapons’ banner, Epitome Invocation. The former has received a small update, though, decreasing the amount of Fate Points required to guarantee a weapon from 2 to 1.

So from 5.0 onwards, your chances of getting that 5-star in Genshin Impact will be better thanks to Capturing Radiance, even if only a bit. The banner system still has its own problems, such as taking too long to snag a 5-star or getting the same Standard 5-star you already own but don’t even use anymore, but these will, fortunately, be mitigated by many of the other changes introduced in 5.0, such as a better artifact system or the supposed better rewards in the longer run.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

