Everything Revealed in Genshin Impact 5.0 Special Program Livestream

Special Program Livestream for Genshin Impact 5.0 update was particularly special. Not only did it tease the new region of Natlan, but it also announced a bunch of new additions to the game’s systems. Here’s everything revealed in Genshin Impact 5.0.

Recommended Videos

Everything Included in the Genshin Impact 5.0 Special Program Livestream

The two-hour stream brought us tons of new info about Natlan’s plot, its characters, and how the Traveler will engage with them throughout the following year of updates. While most of the time was dedicated to dev talk rather than new showcases, we still have plenty of stuff to dig into, especially when it comes to revamps to older systems.

New Region and Quests

Natlan is coming and this is no secret. The Pyro region is filled with new enemies, puzzles and adventures for you to find, but it lacks one key aspect: a new elemental resonance for the Traveler! At least during its release, players will get no new powers from interacting with the region’s Statue of the Seven. This is due to the crisis currently going on in Natlan, so they will probably still get it at a later moment in the story.

Image via Hoyoverse

This effectively locks out the Traveler from entering the new “Nightsoul’s Blessing” state, exclusive to Natlan characters (like Pneumousia for Fontaine characters), but this will probably be updated soon. The region will feature newly themed objectives much like the previous ones, such as new bosses, collectibles, new reputation systems, and, of course, a variety of new quests.

But a few things are being changed. Developers have stated that we’ll be getting smaller World Quests than usual, and more Primogems will be distributed throughout the main story, expected to go from patches 5.0 until 5.3. We should see more specific new elements of the region as new updates come around.

Upcoming Characters, Weapons and Artifacts

The first few new characters from Natlan to join the roster are the trio Mualani, Kachina and Kinich. During 5.0’s first half, Mualani and Kaedehara Kazuha will be the featured 5-star characters, with Kachina being one of their rate-up 4-stars. As for the second half, Kinich and Raiden Shogun will be on the banners for you to roll. As mentioned before, the Pyro Traveler will take a bit longer to be introduced, so don’t fret about it just now.

Image via Hoyoverse

Image via Hoyoverse

Their weapons will also be available through the banners, which have been slightly revamped (more on this later). Natlan also features five new craftable weapons, unlocked by exploring the region. These will likely require some of the new materials found there. And of course, the update wouldn’t be complete without some new Artifacts for us to grind. Two new sets with effects tied to some of the newer characters will be added to the game, and more on those will be revealed at a later date.

After years of complaints about “developers not listening to feedback,” the Genshin Impact 5.0 update is bringing probably the biggest wave of changes ever introduced to the game. From optimizations to small gameplay changes, we have tons of important changes to come.

Travelers can now easily locate Specialties through the in-game map and will also gain increased stamina from every Statue of the Seven in the game, not only those from the beginning. This only affects newer players, as maximum Stamina will still be the same. The character trial instance is now also based on an open-world setting instead of a closed domain, allowing you to get a better feel for the character you’re testing. Game modes such as TCG and the Imaginarium Theater will also be updated with new items and rewards.

Image via Hoyoverse

A huge improvement goes to artifacts. We will now be able to change our artifact’s stats through a new system, which includes both Main and Minor stats! You can now easily get an elemental goblet with double Crit by just farming, essentially cutting down on hundreds of mindless farming sessions.

Related: How to Use Long Term Encounter Points in Genshin Impact

The biggest announcements are related to banners. The Limited Banner now has a new system that increases your chance of winning the 50/50 when pulling for a character, complete with a new animation. Increased rates will be revealed later. The weapon’s banner is also improving slightly, with the Fate Points required for getting your desired weapon decreasing from 2 to 1.

Image via Hoyoverse

But most importantly, the game’s finally giving us a free 5-star character for the first time! After a similar event last year in its sister game Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin will now distribute a free Standard 5-star character during every single anniversary. No more sad Qiqi emojis! You can pick anyone from Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, Tighnari or Dehya to join your roster, which will be particularly great if there’s one of those you haven’t got a copy yet.

Livestream Codes

Every stream wouldn’t be complete without its traditional codes, and here are all of them. Grab them before they become useless by August 17!

2SMTYV59TLFD

7SMTGV59BLXH

8T4TGDLRA5E5

Natlan is looking fire already, and it’ll probably be one of the biggest regions updates the game has ever had, with probably even more unmentioned changes and updates to come. If you’re thinking about coming back to the game, this might be the best time to do it!

Genshin Impact 5.0 Version will be available on August 28. The game is available on Android, iOS, PC and Playstation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy