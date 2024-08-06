How to Use Long Term Encounter Points in Genshin Impact

Out of all HoYoverse games, Genshin Impact is the most tedious in terms of completing daily missions. Luckily, the game has rolled out a new feature called Long Term Encounter Points that will help ease your burden. Here’s how they work.

Recommended Videos

Genshin Impact Long Term Encounter Points, Explained

Screenshot by The Escapist

Long Term Encounter Point is a new feature you can find in Genshin Impact‘s Commissions menu. It lets you save excess Encounter Points from the previous daily limit. Initially, you can claim your daily rewards by completing daily missions, such as escorting slime balloons or other small side quests. However, the game later added Encounter Points that you can collect by performing various small tasks.

Here’s how you can get more Encounter Points in Genshin Impact:

Complete Archon, Story, or World Quests.

Complete Hangout Events.

Gather Overworld or Limited-Time Event Collectibles.

Open treasure chests.

Claiming the rewards from Event missions.

The number of Encounter Points you get from these actions varies. Some activities, like completing the quest, let you obtain a ton of points while opening a treasure chest only grants you a small amount. Of course, if you have been playing Genshin Impact for a long time, you will gather a ton of these Encounter Points.

Previously, all the points you racked up would be wasted if you already got the full amount of that day. However, with the Long Term Encounter Point feature, you can store these points so you can claim them in the future. Of course, there are some rules that you need to pay attention to.

Related: Genshin Impact Voice Actor Slams the Game’s Natlan Characters for Cultural Misrepresentation

How to Claim Long-Term Encounter Points

First, you need to spend 30 Original Resin to claim the reward for one Daily Commission. Luckily, this includes crafting a Condensed Resin, so if you’re feeling particularly lazy, you can cheat the system using this method.

Second, although there is no hard limit regarding how many Long-Term Encounter Points you can collect, these points will expire after a certain number of days. You can check how many days your Long Term Encounter Points will last via the info page that you can access from the Commissions menu. The points will only reset once per year after several version updates, but you should always check the info page to be sure.

Lastly, you can only unlock the Long-Term Encounter Point feature once you reach Adventure Rank level 24. This will only be an issue for new players, but seasoned players can ignore this rule.

That’s everything you need to know on how to use Long Term Encounter Points in Genshin Impact. For more great gaming content, you can check out our guides on the Arkhe System and Natlan’s release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy