Genshin Impact Arkhe System: All Pneuma & Ousia Characters, Listed

The region of Fontaine in Genshin Impact introduced an exciting mechanic unique to the region and the characters who call it home. This mechanic is the Arkhe System, which adds Pneuma and Ousia typing. Here’s all the Pneuma and Ousia characters in Genshin Impact.
What Is the Arkhe System in Genshin Impact
The Arkhe System in Genshin Impact consists of a balance between two opposing energies called Pneuma and Ousia. Both Pneuma and Ousia are used as sources of power and can be used for solving puzzles found in the region or for fighting different enemies native to Fontaine. The Arkhe System works separately from the Seven Elements of Teyvat, meaning the element doesn’t determine which energy, either Pneuma or Ousia, a character uses.
There are a couple of ways players can differentiate between the two energies. Characters who use Pneuma energy will have a dark purple color when used in attacks and sharp-edged Vision Badges. Those who use Ousia energy will have a gold color when used in attacks and will have soft or rounded Vision Badge. Puzzles linked to either Pneuma or Ousia energy will have the same colors as the attacks. When these two opposing energies collide, it creates an Annihilation Reaction, which is a burst of energy that helps solve puzzles and is useful in a fight.
All Pneuma & Ousia Characters in Genshin Impact
The Pneuma Ousia energies are unique to Fontianian characters and the Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact. Characters will only have access to one energy type. However, Furina is a special case. She has access to both Pneuma and Ousia energy, depending on the form she is using at the time. If she has short hair and can summon three damage dealers, she has access to Ousia energy. If she has long hair and can summon a healer, she has access to Pneuma energy.
The following is the list of Pneuma users:
|Character
|Source of Arkhe Energy
|Charge Time
|Furina
|Normal Attack
|6 seconds
|Neuvillette
|Elemental Skill
|10 seconds
|Freminet
|Elemental Skill
|9 seconds
|Charlotte
|Charged Attack
|6 seconds
|Lyney
|Charge level 2’s Prop Arrow
|6 seconds
|Hydro Traveler
|Elemental Skill’s Torrent Surge
|9 seconds
The following is a list of the Ousia users:
|Character
|Source of Arkhe Energy
|Charge Time
|Furina
|Normal Attack
|6 seconds
|Chevreuse
|Elemental Skill
|10 seconds
|Wriothesly
|Elemental Skill
|10 seconds
|Navia
|Elemental Skill
|7 seconds
|Lynette
|Elemental Skill’s Surging Blade
|10 seconds
But if Fontaine is starting to lose its luster for you already, Natlan is just around the corner.
Genshin Impact is available to play now.
Published: Aug 2, 2024 04:20 pm