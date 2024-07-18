How to Unlock & Complete Envisaged Echoes in Genshin Impact

A new smaller-scale challenge was introduced in Genshin Impact 4.8 version with the Envisaged Echoes, a new quick challenge designed for specific characters that can reward you with unique visuals for them, almost like skins. Here’s what you need to know about them.

How to Unlock Envisaged Echoes in Genshin Impact

Envisaged Echoes is a side challenge added to the Imaginarium Theater game mode in Genshin Impact, accessible inside the Knights of the Favonius library. To access it, approach Wolfy after completing the Imaginarium Theater Act 6 or higher for the first time, which will introduce you to the game mode, which can be found left at the Theater’s entrance.

This game mode consists of small challenges tailor-made to specific characters, where you must complete small minigames related to their gameplay style, while also beating a few waves of monsters within a determined time.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Each challenge must be unlocked individually by using Keys of Echoes and by meeting certain requirements for your characters (Level 90 and having Friendship Rank 8 or higher). Keys of Echoes are obtained by playing the regular Imaginarium Theater and are very rare to obtain, but Wolfy will immediately gift you two keys once you unlock the mode, allowing you to try out your first one for free.

The Envisaged Echoes are all special challenges made specifically for each of the characters. Diluc, for example, has to light up various Pyro torches, and then defeat some enemies within a given time. You need a good build for dealing with the second half, as it could get a bit close depending on your performance, and the same is true for other challenges.

Evisaged Echoes Challenge Rewards in Genshin Impact

The main reward for completing an Evisaged Echoes stage is getting the special Echo effect for your character, which adds special particles to their models when using them. It’s just like skins, but obtained for free and a bit more subtle. As you can get those practically for free, there’s no reason not to try them out for the characters you do enjoy.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As this is a permanent game mode, no need to stress over not being able to complete a certain challenge. You can always come back later with better builds to complete the most challenging parts, although most of the time, all that it takes is planning a bit more ahead of the enemies.

More characters should be added for challenges during the next updates, so if there is currently no one you feel like spending your keys on, hold on to them until a new one is added. Just be careful not to cap on those, but it’ll probably take a while before it comes to this.

