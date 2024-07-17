All Patch Notes for Genshin Impact 4.8 Version

The Fontaine era is almost done with the arrival of the Genshin Impact 4.8 patch, bringing another limited-time area to explore, a new character and more side objectives to complete. Here’s the complete patch notes for Genshin Impact.

Recommended Videos

Genshin Impact 4.8 Full Patch Notes Listed

The latest patch and update to Genshin Impact introduces Emilie as the final Fontaine character, as well as bringing the Simulanka as our summertime zone. Players are free to visit it for as long as Genshin Impact 4.8 lasts, but make sure to grab everything in it before it disappears for good.

I. Limited-Time Area: Simulanka (This area is only available during Version 4.8)

Simulanka

After perusing the book sent as a gift by a mysterious person, you visit a fairytale world named “Simulanka.” Like many classic stories, the prophecies of the goddesses were fulfilled one by one with the arrival of visitors from another world. The hero and their companions thus embark on a journey to defeat the evil dragon…

※ As long as you have completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” and teleport to the limited-time area “Simulanka” through the Story Quest “Summertide Scales and Tales,” a Teleport Waypoint will be automatically unlocked in the “Forest of Blessings” located in this area. You’ll also receive the Primogem reward for this Teleport Waypoint when it unlocks automatically.

◇ Area Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 18 or above

• Complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

◆ Simulanka will no longer be accessible after the end of Version 4.8. You will also no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather materials, or earn quest rewards in Simulanka, so grab the opportunity to explore away!

II. New Character

5-Star Character “A Thousand Scents Traced” Emilie (Dendro)

◇ Vision: Dendro

◇ Weapon: Polearm

◇ A Fontainian perfumer, one who bottles secrets.

◆ Elemental Skill: Fragrance Extraction

◆ Creates a Lumidouce Case that fires Puffs of Puredew at nearby opponents at intervals, dealing Dendro DMG. When nearby opponents are affected by Burning, they will give off Scents. The Lumidouce Case collects nearby Scents and after collecting a certain amount, its level will increase, increasing the quantity and DMG of Puffs of Puredew.

◆ Elemental Burst: Aromatic Explication

◆ Stows existing Lumidouce Cases and creates a Level 3 Lumidouce Case. The Level 3 Lumidouce Case will continuously cause Scented Dew to descend, attacking opponents within range and dealing Dendro DMG. When the duration ends, the Lumidouce Case reverts to Level 1, or it inherits the level and number of collected Scents from the previously stored Lumidouce Case.

III. New Equipment

New Weapon (Examples based on Refinement Rank 1)

Lumidouce Elegy (5-Star Polearm)

ATK increased by 15%. When the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8s, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

◆ During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Lumidouce Elegy (Polearm) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

IV. New Outfits

Nilou: Breeze of Sabaa

◇ An elegant outfit for Nilou, this featherweight dress is seemingly woven of countless flowers, and with it drifts a light fragrance like the east wind at dawn, carrying beauteous blessings from a fairytale land.

◆ Between the start of the Version 4.8 update and 2024/08/26 03:59, Nilou’s outfit “Breeze of Sabaa” will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount! During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

Kirara: Phantom in Boots

◇ Kirara’s outfit. The swashbuckling feline of fairytale fame, the crafty courier of dearly-held dreams… is pleased to make your acquaintance!

◆ In Version 4.8, you will be able to get Kirara’s outfit “Phantom in Boots” for free by participating in the limited-time “Summertide Scales and Tales” event.

◆ After Version 4.8 is over, Travelers can buy the outfit in the Character Outfit Shop.

V. New Main Story

New Story Quest

Emilie’s Story Quest – Pomum de Ambra Chapter: Act I “Floral Debt, Blood Due”

Permanently available after 2024/08/06 18:00

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

New World Quests

New Limited-Time World Quests

“The Lotus Leaf and the Champion,” “The Forest and the Princess,” “The Answer of the Lotus Leaves and Forest,” “Narration Footnotes,” “Text’s Coda,” and “Towards the Lighthouse, or Far Away”

VI. New Gameplay

New Gameplay: Envisaged Echoes

In this gameplay mode, each challenge corresponds to a designated character and has its own independent challenge mode.

To participate in the challenge stages, this corresponding character must be Lv. 90, and their Friendship Level must be at least 8.

After completing “Envisaged Echoes” challenges, you will gain the corresponding character’s Echo cosmetic rewards.

◇ Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above

• Complete and finalize a combat performance in Act 6 or higher of the Imaginarium Theater

For details on the gameplay rules, please see: “Envisaged Echoes” Permanent High Difficulty Challenge Gameplay Details.

VII. Other Update Details

New Recipe:

○ Hotel Debord, Fontaine: Fricassee de Poulet

New Character Specialty Dish:

○ Emilie’s specialty: A Fragrant Feast of Flavors

Adds Set 33 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Namecards:

“Emilie: Base Note”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Emilie

“Travel Notes: Fanciful Fabrication”: Reward obtained via the BP system

New “Hide UI” function: You can enable/disable it in the “Settings > Other” menu (you can also enable/disable it using specific shortcuts on PC). When enabled, the main interface will hide UI elements such as map and party information.

New functions in the Dialogue Screen:

(1) “Dialogue Review”: You can open the “Dialogue Review” interface while playing through the story to view the dialogue records for this segment of the story or listen to the voice-overs again.

(2) “Hide Dialogue Screen”: You can hide the dialogue screen while playing through the story.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:

New Character Cards: Chevreuse, Navia, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.

New Character Card: Frost Operative and their corresponding Talent card. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.

New Action Cards: “Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword,” “Prospector’s Drill,” “Gladiator’s Triumphus,” “Serene,” “I’d Rather Lose Money Myself…,” and “Tada!” can be purchased from Prince at The Cat’s Tail.

The Forge Realm’s Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is “The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm”:

(1) Defeat endless waves of enemies during the rounds in “The Forge Realm’s Temper: Endless Swarm” to accrue score.

(2) After you complete the stage battle, you will gain a score and the corresponding rewards based on the highest score you got in the stage.

(3) Different stages will contain different special rules that grant buffs. Use these rules well to fight more effectively.

Imaginarium Theater

After the Version 4.8 update, the new season of “Imaginarium Theater” will be available on 2024/08/01 04:00.

Required Elemental Types: Hydro, Cryo, and Anemo

Opening Characters: Furina, Barbara, Kamisato Ayaka, Diona, Xiao, and Faruzan

When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.

Special Guest Stars: Emilie, Dehya, Nahida, and Xiangling

After the new season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Kaeya, Kaveh, Yoimiya, and Yelan will each gain a new “Thespian Trick” that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.

In addition, in order to optimize the experience of obtaining Principal Cast during the gameplay, after the new season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the following adjustments will be made:

(1) Adjusts the initial Fantasia Flowers provided from 100 to 160 when starting a challenge in Hard Mode.

(2) After completing a performance, you can select one of two characters when obtaining a new Principal Cast (prior to the adjustment, the corresponding mechanic will grant a Principal Cast without providing options in the default state without gaining specific performance buffs).

(3) Optimizes the refresh mechanic of Performance Events.

Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

• All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 4.8, the Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Searing Moon

When characters attack Burning opponents, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15% and their CRIT DMG is increased by 30%.

Related: Genshin Impact Voice Actor Slams the Game’s Natlan Characters for Cultural Misrepresentation

Adjustments & Optimizations

● Open World

Now, after defeating the boss “Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves,” Trounce Blossom rewards not collected will only disappear after he respawns.

Adjusts the respawn time for boss enemies in the open world, with the exception of “Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves,” from 5 minutes to 10 seconds (After the respawn timer ends, Travelers need to teleport to another area and return, and the relevant enemies will respawn).

Adjusts the respawn time for certain harvestables from 48 hours to 46 hours.

Adjusts the unlock condition for the “Lower World Level” function from World Level 5 to World Level 3 (you can choose to lower the World Level upon reaching World Level 3).

Adds an option at World Level 3 to 6 to lower the World Level on the relevant prompt interface when all party members are defeated by enemies during exploration in the open world.

● Quests

Reduces the difficulty of the “Anti-Raiden Shogun Training”-related quest objective in the Archon Quest “The Familiar’s Path.”

Reduces the difficulty of the challenge gameplay related to the Story Quest “License to Glide” and “Mondstadt Glider.”

Optimizes the refresh logic for Commission Quests: Commission Quests that have their scenes occupied by other quests will not refresh and appear. However, Commission Quests with unfinished achievements are not affected by this refresh rule and will still appear.

Certain quests that can unlock systems will have a new special icon on the Quest Menu.

● Domains

Adjusts the enemy placements and certain Ley Line Disorders in the Domains “Forsaken Rift,” “Cecilia Garden,” “Peak of Vindagnyr,” “Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula,” “Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern,” “Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula,” “Domain of Guyun,” and “Taishan Mansion” to reduce the challenge difficulty of these domains.

Unlocked Domains can be used as Teleport Waypoints even if Travelers have yet to reach the Adventure Rank required to challenge the Domain.

After Travelers reach Adventure Rank 10 or have completed the quest “Knights of Favonius” of the Archon Quest Prologue: Act I “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind,” you can unlock all Domains of Blessing, Domains of Mastery, and Domains of Forgery, with the exception of Midsummer Courtyard (There are no specific unlock criteria for Domain of Blessing “Midsummer Courtyard”).

After defeating the “Enemy of Note” in the “Trounce Domain,” if Travelers leave without claiming the reward, the game will display a second confirmation pop-up.

● Adventure Encounters

Once you have reached your daily Encounter Point limit, any further Points gained will be converted to Long-Term Encounter Points. Long-Term Encounter Points will not be cleared the next day and can be stored until the next Version x.0.

Travelers can convert accumulated Long-Term Encounter Points into usable Encounter Points through consuming Original Resin.

a. The number of Encounter Points obtained from completing Archon Quests, Character Story Quests, and Hangout Events has been increased.

b The number of Encounter Points obtained from completing World Quests, Story Quests from Limited-Time Events, and collecting event rewards has been decreased.

c. Completing World Quests that begin Limited-Time Events, the Afterword World Quests from Limited-Time Events, and City Reputation: Requests will no longer give Encounter Points.

● System

Adds an interaction using the spacebar on the “Cooking” interface (when using a keyboard and mouse as control devices).

In the “Spiral Abyss” character selection interface, you can now drag characters to adjust their position within the party lineup.

Adds the filter option for “Astral Mark Status” in certain characters’ interface.

When you have sufficient offerings to level up offering-related systems (such as the “Statue of The Seven” or “Fountain of Lucine”), clicking on the icon of the relevant system on the map will display an offering prompt.

Adds a new setting in the “General Settings” of the “Artifact Auto-Lock” function. When enabled, for Artifacts with 3 Minor Affixes, the locked plan will consider conditions like “Includes any 2/3/4 of the following Minor Affixes” will be treated as “Includes any 1/2/3 of the following Minor Affixes.”

● Genius Invokation TCG

Optimizes the descriptions and previews of related effects for certain cards.

Shortens the display time of some card effects.

Optimizes the description of the Support Card “Kusava”: In the description “Discard a maximum of 2 cards with the highest Elemental Dice Cost in your Hand,” “cards with the highest Elemental Dice Cost in your Hand” will be adjusted to “cards with the highest original Elemental Dice Cost in your Hand.”

Optimizes the Action Phase time calculation logic in Co-Op matches: The Action Phase time limit will no longer be a fixed amount and will be extended depending on how many card effects Travelers trigger.

● Other

Optimizes the text descriptions for certain effects and events in “Imaginarium Theater.”

When characters are in the Theater Lobby of “Imaginarium Theater,” the Paimon Menu can now be accessed.

After the Version 4.8 update, users who have not used the “Past Quest Resource Management” feature and have mobile devices that have resources that can be deleted will receive a one-time red dot notification.

For some discrete graphics cards that do not support the “Dynamic Character Resolution” visual effect, the “Dynamic Character Resolution” option will no longer appear in the “Settings > Graphics” of the game.

Adds a “Compatibility Mode” option to the “Settings > Graphics” tab on the game login screen.

Adjusts the order of certain quests in “Adventurer Handbook” > “Experience.”

Adds a shortcut button to navigate to the Adventurer Handbook on the “Adventure EXP and Adventure Rank” interface.

In the “Battle Pass/Gnostic Hymn” interface, the slider at the bottom of the interface now supports the click-to-position function.

Optimizes the user experience of each list interface:

a. When switching or refreshing lists, the previously selected or scrolled position will be retained.

b. Optimizes the scrolling speed of lists.

c. Optimizes the rules for displaying red dots in lists.

Bug Fixes

● Quests

Fixes an issue whereby Sorush could not be used in certain locations after entering the “Defiled Chamber” in the World Quest “The Hymn of Tir Yazad.”

Fixes an issue whereby the position of character portraits displayed may be abnormal in Clorinde‘s Story Quest when the text in the text boxes are too long.

● Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby damage numbers had a chance of not displaying when certain skills of Ruin Automatons inflicted damage on Ley Line Monoliths.

Fixes an issue whereby Specters could have 0 HP but could not be defeated under specific circumstances.

● Characters

Fixes an issue whereby characters’ skills had no CD and skill performance was abnormal under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby some characters’ recovery time after being hit was abnormal.

Fixes an issue whereby after Arlecchino casts a Charged Attack and moves rapidly after the button is Held, the character would be down abnormally after falling from a low altitude when her Stamina is expended.

Fixes an issue whereby the Wanderer would remain abnormally in a state of levitation after he expends “Kuugoryoku” under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby Neuvillette could rotate at an unusually high speed when casting his Charged Attack, resulting in an abnormal attack range under specific circumstances.

● Weapons

Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that the positions of the special effects of the weapon “Uraku Misugiri” would be incorrect after being equipped by different characters.

● Audio

Fixes an issue whereby testing voice-over resources were incorrectly used for some of Sethos’s Chinese voice-overs in the cutscene animation of Cyno’s Story Quest Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act II “Oathkeeper” (This resource was not recorded by Chinese voice actor Lanling Li).

Fixes an issue whereby there is a chance that the sound effects of character movement would be missing when Clorinde moves in the water.

Fixes an issue whereby the sound effects could be abnormal when Gaming joined the party on the “Party Setup” interface.

Fixes an issue whereby there were errors with the Chinese voice-overs during some quests.

● System

Fixes an image error in the “Raiden Shogun” avatar.

Fixes an issue whereby you are unable to access the corresponding scene if you teleport to the Theater Lobby and select “Leave for Now” during the Spiral Abyss challenge.

Fixes an issue in the Spiral Abyss whereby the skill cooldown of the party in the second half would not reset after selecting “Retry Challenge.”

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode that caused musical instrument gadgets used by guest characters to disappear abnormally under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby the sorting of Artifacts in the “Inventory > Artifacts” interface would appear incorrectly under certain circumstances after the Version 4.7 update.

Fixes an issue with incorrect Exploration Progress calculation in certain regions. After the version update, Exploration Progress for some Travelers may increase.

Fixes an issue whereby it was possible to use “Thespian Tricks” that had yet to be obtained on the “Photo” interface under certain circumstances.

● Genius Invokation TCG

Fixes an issue whereby the Character Card “Wriothesley” was unable to trigger the effect “If the character has no more than 5 HP” related to the state “Chilling Penalty” during the Action Phase if his HP is 5 or less due to the Combat Status “Burst Scan.”

Fixes an issue whereby the Character Cards “Consecrated Scorpion,” “Consecrated Flying Serpent,” and “Guardian of Apep’s Oasis” were unable to use their Talent Cards when frozen.

Fixes an issue with the text description of the Combat Status “Deep Devourer’s Domain” of the Character Card “All-Devouring Narwhal” in other languages.

Fixes an issue whereby the Usages of the All-Devouring Narwhal’s “Dark Shadow” Summon was incorrectly deducted if your Character Card took damage and was knocked out at the same time.

Fixes an issue whereby the Usages of the Combat Status “Flying Cloud Flag Formation” was not reduced after the Character Card “Neuvillette” casts “Equitable Judgment” to trigger the damage bonus of the Combat Status “Flying Cloud Flag Formation.”

● Other

Fixes an issue whereby after completing a performance in the Imaginarium Theater, the finalization screen would only appear after some characters attacked.

Fixes an issue whereby when selecting “Restart Performance” after a successful performance in the “Imaginarium Theater,” the selected party lineups will not be recorded.

Fixes an issue whereby a Domain Entrance interaction point would appear abnormally within Mondstadt.

Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.) ◆ Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines. ◆ Optimizes certain English translations.

Genius Invokation TCG Balance Adjustment

Adjusts the effect of Event Card “Bonecruncher’s Energy Block” of the Character Card “Consecrated Beast”: Removes the effect “If your active character is a Consecrated Beast, then they gain 1 Energy.”

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Skill of the Character Card “Consecrated Flying Serpent”: This effect will be adjusted to “Deal 3 Anemo DMG and draw 1 card.”

Adjusts the effect of the Combat Status “Flying Cloud Flag Formation” of the Character Card “Yun Jin”: Removes the effect “Deal +1 DMG.”

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Decorous Harmony” of the Character Card “Yun Jin”: The effect “When Yun Jin, who has this card equipped, is on the field, and if you have no cards in your Hand, Flying Cloud Flag Formation will cause your Normal Attack to deal +2 additional DMG.” will be adjusted to “When Yun Jin, who has this card equipped, is on the field, and you trigger Flying Cloud Flag Formation: If you have no cards in your Hand, this Skill deals +2 additional DMG.”

Adjusts the effect of the Combat Status “Burst Scan” of the Character Card “Kaveh”: “After this, deal Dendro DMG equal to the original Elemental Dice Cost of the card you Discard +1” will be adjusted to “After this, deal Dendro DMG equal to the original Elemental Dice Cost of the card you Discard.”

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Skill of the Character Card “All-Devouring Narwhal”: The effect “Deals 1 Hydro DMG. This character deals +1 DMG for every 3 extra max HP provided by Insatiable Appetite (Max +5)” will be adjusted to “(Max +4).”

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Burst of the Character Card “Lisa”: Adds the effect “attach Conductive to the opponent’s active character.”

Adjusts the Elemental Burst DMG of the Character Card “Kaedehara Kazuha”: Anemo DMG dealt will be adjusted from 3 to 1.

Adjusts the Elemental Skill DMG of the Character Card “Kaedehara Kazuha”: Anemo DMG dealt will be adjusted from 3 to 1.

Adjusts the effect of the status “Midare Ranzan” of the Character Card “Kaedehara Kazuha”: The effect will be adjusted to “The next time you use Switch Character to switch to the character to which this is attached: This switch is considered a Fast Action rather than a Combat Action. Before you choose an action: If the character to which this is attached is your active character, they immediately use a Normal Attack. The Physical DMG this Normal Attack would deal is converted to Anemo DMG. Once finalized, this effect is removed.”

Adjusts the effect of the Summon “Solar Isotoma” of the Character Card “Albedo”: The effect “When this Summon is on the field: Your character’s Plunging Attack spends 1 less Unaligned Element.” will be adjusted to “When you perform “Switch Character” and this Summon is on the field: This switch is considered a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action.”

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Descent of Divinity” of the Character Card “Albedo”: The effect “When there is Albedo on the field who has this card equipped, if your side of the field has Solar Isotoma, then your characters’ Plunging Attack deals +1 DMG.” has a new effect “then your characters’ Plunging Attack costs 1 less Unaligned Element.”

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Dominance of Earth” of the Character Card “Zhongli”: The effect “When your active character is protected by a Shield Character Status or a Shield Combat Status, your Summons deal +1 Geo DMG.” will be adjusted to “When your Zhongli, who has this card equipped, has at least 7 HP, the DMG dealt by Zhongli and the Geo DMG from your Summons +1.”

Adjusts the effect of the status “Pactsworn Pathclearer” of the Character Card “Cyno”: Removes the effect “If equal to or greater than 6: Indwelling Level -4.” and adds the effect “If Indwelling Level is at least 8, decrease the Indwelling level by 6.”

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Skill of the Character Card “Cyno”: Adds the effect “Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Indwelling Level +1.”

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Featherfall Judgment” of the Character Card “Cyno”: The effect “When your Cyno, who has this card equipped, uses Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while having an even number of level of Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Indwelling effect, deal +1 DMG.” will be adjusted to “When your Cyno, who has this card equipped, uses Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while having at least 2 levels of Pactsworn Pathclearer’s Indwelling effect, deal +2 DMG.(Once per Round).”

Adjusts the effect of the status “Refraction” of the Character Card “Mirror Maiden”: The effect “The character to which this is attached takes +1 Hydro DMG.” will be adjusted to “When the character to which this card is attached switches to another character: Elemental Dice Cost +1.”

Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card “Mirror Cage” of the Character Card “Mirror Maiden”: The effect “will increase the Elemental Dice Cost of switching from a character to which this is attached to another character by 1.” will be adjusted to “The character to which this is attached takes +1 Hydro DMG.”

Adjusts the effect of the Support Card “Dawn Winery”: The effect trigger limit “Once per Round” will be adjusted to “Twice per Round.”

Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost for the Support Card “Kusava”: The Elemental Dice cost will be adjusted from 0 to 1.

Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost for the Support Card “Lumenstone Adjuvant”: The Elemental Dice cost will be adjusted from 2 Dice of the same element to 3 Dice of any element.

Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost for the Event Card “Falls and Fortune”: The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 1 to 0.

Increases the number of Usages of “Undersea Treasure” generated by the Event Card “Underwater Treasure Hunt”: Each character can receive healing from this effect once per Round.

Adjusts the effect of the Event Card “Lyresong”: During this Round, the effect that will be triggered the next time you play an Artifact card will be adjusted to “Spend 1 less Elemental Die. If you have not played any other Action Cards before playing this card, spend 2 less Elemental Dice.”

The update looks much more stacked this time, with permanent game modes being added to spice up the late game even more since Imaginarium Theater‘s introduction. Let’s hope for even more challenges coming in the near future!

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy