Clorinde is a powerful on-field 5-star Electro damage dealer in Genshin Impact. She has a flashy playstyle and with the right build, can deal a ton of damage. Here’s the best build for Clorinde in Genshin Impact.

Best Clorinde Build in Genshin Impact

Clorinde is heavily reliant on her Skill and Burst to deal the majority of her damage. Due to her scaling it’s important to prioritize getting her to level 90 first, then leveling her Skill as high as possible followed by her Burst. While she normal attacks during her Skill to deal damage, increasing her Normal Attack talent doesn’t actually increase the damage she deals at all. You can leave her normal attack last or even leave it at level one, as it won’t affect her damage output.

Best Weapons for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Clorinde has the signature 5-star sword Absolution, which is definitely her best in slot weapon. These 5-star signature weapons are tough to pull from the weapon banner, though, so it’s really not worth spending the wishes when there are perfectly good alternatives. Any other 5-star sword that you’ve pulled in the past that has a Crit-based main stat will be close to her signature weapon DPS.

If you’d prefer to use a 4-star weapon with her, then there are a few great options there, too. The 4-star sword, The Black Sword, is her best 4-star option, specifically at high refinement levels. This sword is tied to the battle pass though, so it’s not a free to play option. The craftable 4-star sword Finale of the Deep is the next best thing and can be easily crafted with minimal materials at the blacksmith in Fontaine.

Best Artifacts for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Clorinde has the two best artifact sets that you can choose from. The recent Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is her best in slot set. It scales her damage around the bond of life mechanic and is a powerful set on her due to how often she uses her bond of life. Alternatively, you can go with the Thundering Fury set which is also a strongboxable set, making it very Resin friendly.

For stats on your Artifacts you’ll want to look for the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet Attack% > Elemental Mastery Electro Damage Bonus Crit Damage > Crit Rate

For the Artifact sub stats you’ll want to try and get your Crit ratio as close to a 2:1 Crit Damage to Crit Rate as possible. Then simply look for Attack % > Elemental Mastery > Energy Recharge to complete your build.

That covers off how best to build Clorinde in Genshin Impact. She’s an amazing 5-star Electro damage dealer and one of the most fun characters we’ve had to play to date in Genshin Impact. If you follow this build guide, she’ll easily help you start clearing those tough Abyss floors in no time!

Genshin Impact is available now.

