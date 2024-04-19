How Does Bond of Life Work in Genshin Impact? Bond of Life Explained

Chances are that you’ve heard about the Bond of Life mechanics in Genshin Impact but never bothered learning what they are. To avoid making things more confusing than they should be, here’s a quick breakdown of this battle mechanic.

What Is Bond of Life in Genshin Impact?

Bond of Life is a special debuff inflicted by certain enemies that absorbs any healing received by its target by a certain amount. The target cannot receive any healing until the debuff is removed by being healed by that certain amount. The healing required depends on the received Bond of Life’s value.

Its value is always double the amount of healing necessary to remove it. So a 60% Bond of Life requires healing for 30% of the target’s max HP. Its maximum value is 200% (a full HP heal). In summary, you need to heal a lot to remove it.

Currently, the enemies that apply Bond of Life are the Wind Operative and Frost Operative Fatui. Their Bond of Life attacks also inflicts Corrosion, which forces you to heal as quickly as possible if you’re hit. But there are other, non-harmful sources of Bond of Life in the game.

Certain weapons also apply the Bond of Life effect, namely the gacha-exclusive Finale of the Deep and Flowing Purity. Both of them grant their users a bonus when their Bonds are cleared by regular healing.

Arlecchino, as shown in the 4.6 live stream, uses Bond of Life as one of her mechanics as her Skill and Talent apply the status to her. Her Bond of Life is consumed by her basic attacks, which receive Pyro infusion. However, she cannot be healed by any means other than her own Burst.

So in summary, no need to worry about her as she clears her Bond naturally and heals herself easily. She doesn’t need an actual healer, which opens up more space for different team comps. Although you probably want to sneak Bennett there as his buffs are just too good to pass.

