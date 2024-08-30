Image Credit: Bethesda
The Mermaid Treasures logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing what you can earn during this event
Image via The Escapist
All Mermaid Treasures Dig Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time to get our Pickaxes out once again.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 09:55 am

A new Dig Event has started in Monopoly GO, with the Mermaid Treasures event bringing plenty of exciting rewards to us by clearing levels and milestones. We’ll be heading under the sea for this new event, so get ready to dive into some excellent rewards with us.

Jump To:

All Monopoly GO Mermaid Treasures Dig Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I was able to unearth what we can look forward to during the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO. A variety of exciting rewards awaits us, and shield collectors and token fanatics have some new rewards to look forward to. See what you can earn below:

Mermaid Treasures LevelMermaid Treasures Field SizeMermaid Treasures Reward
Level 14×450 Dice
Level 24×6Cash
Level 35×5100 Dice
Level 45×5Orange Sticker Pack, 5 Pickaxes, Cash
Level 55×5150 Dice
Level 68×4200 Dice
Level 77×7Pink Sticker Pack
Level 84×4175 Dice
Level 9 8×5200 Dice
Level 108×4Siren Scales Shield
Level 115×7600 Dice
Level 127×710 Pickaxes, Cash
Level 137×7400 Dice
Level 146×6Blue Sticker Pack, Cash
Level 155×5200 Dice, 15 Pickaxes
Level 168×7Siren Scottie Token
Level 178×7Purple Sticker Pack
Level 185×6500 Dice
Level 197×7Cash
Level 208×7Wild Sticker, Cash, 2,500 Dice

How Long Is the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO?

The Mermaid Treasures Dig Event runs from August 30 until September 3, giving us four days to dig to our heart’s content with the promise of exciting new rewards.

How To Play and Win the Dig Event

The Siren Scale Shield and Siren Scottie Token earnable during the Mermaid Treasures event in Monopoly GO
Image via The Escapist

Ready to start your career as an excavator? You’ll need to use the pickaxes that you receive to start digging on the fields and exhuming specific pieces. Once you’ve done this, you’ll move on to the next field and repeat the process over 20 different levels. You can earn more pickaxes by participating in events, getting your hands on Quick Wins, and doing well during tournaments.

I would recommend pushing hard through the Mermaid Treasure event in Monopoly GO, especially if you want to unlock the new Scottie Siren Token and the Siren Scale Shield. Collectors love the Dig Events for this reason, and the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event offers plenty of other great rewards throughout it. It’s well worth your time to jump in and see what you can get.

If you’re hoping to stay on top of this event, I would also suggest checking out our free dice links page, as we’re always updating it with new links. You can’t get more pickaxes if you’re out of rolls, so be sure that you’re keeping your account well-stocked with our help.

You can also set a goal for yourself and slow down after this point. Since I’m a big fan of the Shield on offer, I may need to call it quits after Tier 10, but that Scottie token is also quite wonderful. Set a specific Tier to aim for and keep pushing until you make it there.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience.
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
