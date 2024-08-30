All Mermaid Treasures Dig Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

A new Dig Event has started in Monopoly GO, with the Mermaid Treasures event bringing plenty of exciting rewards to us by clearing levels and milestones. We’ll be heading under the sea for this new event, so get ready to dive into some excellent rewards with us.

All Monopoly GO Mermaid Treasures Dig Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I was able to unearth what we can look forward to during the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO. A variety of exciting rewards awaits us, and shield collectors and token fanatics have some new rewards to look forward to. See what you can earn below:

Mermaid Treasures Level Mermaid Treasures Field Size Mermaid Treasures Reward Level 1 4×4 50 Dice Level 2 4×6 Cash Level 3 5×5 100 Dice Level 4 5×5 Orange Sticker Pack, 5 Pickaxes, Cash Level 5 5×5 150 Dice Level 6 8×4 200 Dice Level 7 7×7 Pink Sticker Pack Level 8 4×4 175 Dice Level 9 8×5 200 Dice Level 10 8×4 Siren Scales Shield Level 11 5×7 600 Dice Level 12 7×7 10 Pickaxes, Cash Level 13 7×7 400 Dice Level 14 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack, Cash Level 15 5×5 200 Dice, 15 Pickaxes Level 16 8×7 Siren Scottie Token Level 17 8×7 Purple Sticker Pack Level 18 5×6 500 Dice Level 19 7×7 Cash Level 20 8×7 Wild Sticker, Cash, 2,500 Dice

How Long Is the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO?

The Mermaid Treasures Dig Event runs from August 30 until September 3, giving us four days to dig to our heart’s content with the promise of exciting new rewards.

How To Play and Win the Dig Event

Ready to start your career as an excavator? You’ll need to use the pickaxes that you receive to start digging on the fields and exhuming specific pieces. Once you’ve done this, you’ll move on to the next field and repeat the process over 20 different levels. You can earn more pickaxes by participating in events, getting your hands on Quick Wins, and doing well during tournaments.

I would recommend pushing hard through the Mermaid Treasure event in Monopoly GO, especially if you want to unlock the new Scottie Siren Token and the Siren Scale Shield. Collectors love the Dig Events for this reason, and the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event offers plenty of other great rewards throughout it. It’s well worth your time to jump in and see what you can get.

If you’re hoping to stay on top of this event, I would also suggest checking out our free dice links page, as we’re always updating it with new links. You can’t get more pickaxes if you’re out of rolls, so be sure that you’re keeping your account well-stocked with our help.

You can also set a goal for yourself and slow down after this point. Since I’m a big fan of the Shield on offer, I may need to call it quits after Tier 10, but that Scottie token is also quite wonderful. Set a specific Tier to aim for and keep pushing until you make it there.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

