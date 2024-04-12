Everything Revealed in Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream gave us the first look at the long-awaited Arlechinno patch. Titled “Two Worlds Aflame, The Crimson Night Flames,” prepare for another stacked update filled with new characters, quests, and areas to explore.

Everything Included in the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream

After a moderately slow patch, the Genshin Impact 4.6 update will speed things up by introducing a whole new area to explore. We’re getting quite a hyped character in the banner, after all. In addition, we have plenty of new items, quests, and much more to discover in the next patch.

New Characters and Event Banners

As expected, the first event banner will feature Arlecchino and Lyney. Arlecchino debuts as a scythe-wielding 5-star Pyro Polearm character, and she’s ready to heat up the battlefield alongside fellow Fatui Lyney, who’s having his first rerun ever in a fiery double banner with his Father.

Image via Hoyoverse

During the calmer second phase, we get a double rerun featuring Wanderer and Baizhu; both introduced back in the Sumeru era. If you need an extra Anemo DPS or a more powerful healer for Dendro-based teams, here’s your chance to grab them.

Image via Hoyoverse

New Content and Enemies

Arlecchino joins the roster not only as a playable character but also as a new Weekly Boss. It’s safe to assume that players must obtain her materials to level up her playable version, so stand up against the fiery reaper in this new challenge. As of 4.2, you can challenge Weekly Bosses without completing the required quests first.

Image via Hoyoverse

Both Arlechinno and Cyno are getting new Story Quests. While Arlechinno focuses on her match against the Traveler, Cyno brings us back to Sumeru in a new mystery-solving story. This new adventure also introduced us to Sethos, a new character first debuting in the 4.6 Livestream.

The Undersea Capital is the newest exploration area introduced in this patch, featuring an abandoned village and submerged ruins in which the Traveler will learn more about Fontaine’s past. And we got another talking cat as a guide, for some reason.

Lastly, players now have even more build options as two new Artifact Sets, Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy and Unfinished Reverie, are being introduced. Their effects haven’t been described yet, but chances are that one of them might be dedicated to Arlechinno.

New Events and More

The main event this time is the Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ For Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. With another extravagant name as usual, Itto takes the lead once again in a musical event where players can claim a free copy of Goro after a long triad of activities and get a new permanent instrument, the Nightwind Horn.

Image via Hoyoverse

Windtrace is back once again but with a twist. To make things a bit spicier this time, the traditional hide-and-seek event now adopts a heavily Dead By Daylight-inspired approach by adding devices for the rebels to repair during the match. Repairing all devices will give them victory, but new hiding restrictions are also in place. Not sure if this is exactly what the game mode needed, but let’s see how it works out.

Other events include a boss rush-type challenge in Specially-Shaped Saurian Search, where you can adjust which buffs/debuffs those tuned-up versions of various bosses will have, and Vibro Crystal Applications, a Trial-type event where various characters are available for you to complete specific fighting challenges. Easy Primogems!

As for other updates, we have a lot of quality-of-life changes this time around. The Teapot will now make it easier for us to buy required items for a set, and Treasure Compasses will now display an icon on the map to guide us more easily to our bounty.

Image via Hoyoverse

Other inclusions are changes to the profile picture system (including new icons) and the addition of more TCG cards, such as Kuki Shinobu, Faruzan, and more.

All Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream Codes

No stream would ever be complete without some Primogem Codes codes, so here are all the revealed codes. Be sure to redeem them quickly, as they’ll soon expire!

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ

EAKA5BU9HHRM

9B3AMTCQZYQ9

And that’s it for now! There’s a lot to look forward to in this next update, and I can’t wait to get my hands on Arlechinno. She seems as strong as she’s imposing, so let’s see if I can get lucky on my rolls!

Genshin Impact 4.6 drops on April 24, 2024.

