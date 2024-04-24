Best Characters for Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.6 brought us a new Artifact Set tailor-made for one character in mind, but there are others that can potentially use them. Here are the best characters to use the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy set.

Recommended Videos

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Artifact Set Effects

Set Pieces Effect 2-pc Atk +18% 4-pc When the value of a Bond of Life increases or decreases, this character deals 18% increased DMG for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

Completing the Domain of Blessing: Faded Theater yields pieces from the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy set. This challenge domain was added in the 4.6 version and also yields the not-so-useful Unfinished Reverie set.

Fragment revolves around the Bond of Life mechanic, which some characters can apply to themselves through certain conditions. It has potentially one of the biggest damage-increasing buffs in the whole game, going up to a +54% increase. Unfortunately, this potential is locked down to only a handful of characters.

Best Characters for Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy Artifact Set

If you’re farming this domain, you probably have a certain Genshin Impact character in mind who you’ll use the set. But there are other cases (albeit more niche situations) in which you can use it to a certain degree of success.

1 – Arlecchino

The prime, most obvious Artifact option for Father is using a complete Fragment set, as she has the Bond of Life mechanic as a core part of her kit. She can make full use of the damage boost naturally, which works perfectly with her good multipliers. Farming a full, usable set can take you a good while, though, so think of it as a long-term investment.

2 – Hu Tao (With Crimson Moon’s Semblance)

Image via Hoyoverse

If you happen to pull for Arlecchino’s signature weapon, but aren’t using it on her for any reason, Hu Tao is another good holder. She fits the passive’s condition playstyle almost perfectly (as she cannot give herself a Bond of Life), so she can make some good use of its effect. However, Staff of Homa plus a regular build is infinitely superior to this lengthy setup. And there’s little to no reason to pull for Arlecchino’s weapon if you’re not using it on her.

3 – Short Cooldown Sword Users

Image via Hoyoverse

Thanks to the Finale of the Deep craftable 4-star Sword, any Sword-wielding character can theoretically apply Bond of Life to themselves and use the set. Finale of the Deep favors short cooldown skills, so characters like Keqing, Kaeya and Ayaka are good contenders.

However, this ends up as an even bigger niche than Hu Tao. Not only do these characters already have good set options, this would also mean giving up other Weapon options as you’re forced into using a single sword instead of a 5-star you got in a previous banner. Not worth the effort.

4 – Short Cooldown Catalyst Users

Image via Hoyoverse

Exactly the same case as before, but for Catalyst users. Some names that come to mind are Yanfei, Heizou, Wriothesley and Yae Miko. However, Flowing Purity (the Bond of Life catalyst) is somewhat stronger as it grants direct Elemental Damage instead of sheer Atk. This makes it more useful for these characters, so you might consider giving them a Bond of Life build if you’re not planning on giving them any other 5-star weapons.

The more you look at it, Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is more of a niche set than anything else if you don’t have natural Bond of Life access. It becomes BiS for any Bond of Life-based character released, but is nothing but an alternative build for all others. Much like its sister set Unfinished Reverie, there are just better options for most characters.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more