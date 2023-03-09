Director Taylor Morden and his crew have announced Getting Lost, a documentary about the hit ABC series that will revisit key moments in its development, its widespread fanbase, and its place as a cultural phenomenon that still resonates a decade after its finale (via Dexerto).

Getting Lost will focus on all aspects of the creative and artistic direction of the series, as well as key production hurdles and accomplishments that happened during filming. Morden has noted that Lost was a beloved show by the masses, “including me!” and he wanted to “make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of ‘LOST.’” From the show’s constant twists, to the fact it had the most expensive pilot episode up to that point in television, Morden hopes the documentary shows how Lost “paved the way for the new golden era of television.”

"WE HAVE TO GO BACK!" 'Getting LOST' is a documentary that will cover the global phenomenon that changed television forever as well as the devoted fan base that still celebrates the show to this day. ⁰ Produced by Ralph d. Apel & Taylor Morden. pic.twitter.com/b7J6pk25jX — Getting Lost (@gettinglostdoc) March 8, 2023

Prior to Lost in 2004, television was less synonymous with high visual quality and expensive budgets. But the show became a trailblazer for the genre of serial action television and set a template that would be followed for years to come, albeit with mixed success and a strained legacy. Likewise, Getting Lost will not just be all praise. As noted, the documentary will also tackle some of the show’s low moments, including the fan disappointment and backlash with the Lost series finale.

Getting Lost does not yet have a release date, and there is still speculation on who from the cast and production team will be in the documentary for commentary or cameos. Regardless, series fans can get excited to revisit the iconic show.