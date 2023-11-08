Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Delivers First Look at Chilly Sequel

The Ghostbusters are back to busting ghosts yet again but this time they’re going to need some extra layers as the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire reveals a very chilly New York City where people are freezing to death from fear.

The new sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which functioned as a sequel to Ghostbusters 2 and ignored the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, is bringing back the whole gang with Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Logan Kim, and Celeste O’Connor all reprising their roles from the previous film. This time, though, they’re in New York City and back at the old Ghostbuster hideout. Also returning are the still-surviving original Ghostbusters: Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Ernie Hudson. It’s also been teased that Annie Potts, who played Janine in the first two films, will return for this movie.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire the Spengler family (and Paul Rudd) return to New York City and join up with the OG Busters as they begin new research into the paranormal. However, while busting still makes everyone feel good, they may also release an evil force that threatens to scare the world to death. Yet again, children must strap on nuclear-powered proton packs and save the world. While Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does seem a bit more adult based on this trailer, the humorous and kid-friendly tone is being kept for this film and we’re not returning to the original film’s adult humor.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a big hit and brought the franchise back to life even if it wasn’t the best film ever. However, this is the end of directorial involvement for the Reitman family, who have ushered the franchise since its creation. Instead, Gil Kenan will direct the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Reitman. The cast for the film also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will release in theaters on March 29, 2024.