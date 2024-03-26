Godzilla x Kong Lands Monstrous Reactions Ahead of Release

It’s almost time for the MonsterVerse to get really big again. The first reactions to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are landing online after the Adam Wingard film premiered last night, and they’re surprisingly upbeat, with everyone seeming to accept what the film is.

While Legendary’s MonsterVerse may have started out with some surprisingly smart films, the franchise has basically devolved into giant monsters punching each other over the last few films (and TV series). That’s not entirely a bad thing, and it sounds like Godzilla x Kong is keeping that tradition alive, as those who got to check out the premiere say it’s basically just a bunch of totally awesome monster fights with little story and plenty of spectacle. Almost none of them seem to think that’s a bad thing, and if what they’re saying is true, then it’s hard to argue it is.

Griffin Schiller had one of the more enthusiastic reactions to the film, barely noting issues with the human characters and even praising Dan Stevens as absurd. While more excited than most, his attitude seems to be the general consensus for those who have seen it. You can check out some of the reactions to Godzilla x Kong below:

#GodzillaXKong is an ATOMIC BLAST! A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse! pic.twitter.com/Qmzx8Jytug — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 26, 2024

#GodzillaXKong is like an ‘80s cartoon come to life; this thing is so insanely colorful and toyetic, it’d shock Joel Schumacher. Collects a compelling coterie of non-humans in an AVATAR meets PLANET OF THE APES way, and as for humans, Dan Stevens is having a ball. So was I! pic.twitter.com/0Gf1Wmh4re — Bill Bria (@billbria) March 26, 2024

#GodzillaXKong is an absolute slobberknocker. A textbook blockbuster that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible.



Just like playing with your favorite toys as a kid, this movie is a whole lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/WWg8z8PXoi — Ben F. Silverio (@BSilverio20) March 26, 2024

For many, the action was enough to overlook what is evidently an incredibly weak story that seems to deliver little human emotion or motivation outside of getting the big kaiju to fight each other. It seems that the franchise has dived straight into being nothing but monster action, and that’s fine with most. Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette notes the issues but also references Christopher Nolan, so… that’s something.

#GodzillaXKong was more fun than I expected. I was happy to see Kong get more respect. It was nice to see more monsters and less annoying humans. The battles were cool but corny, and the science got a little too nerdy. Felt like Christopher Nolan & WWE made a monster movie.😅👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/FQqE6FnyAK — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) March 26, 2024

#GodzillaXKong is a noisy titan brawl with hardly any human heart to engage us on an emotional level. But audiences coming for the fights alone are getting a supremely awesome tag team match between Godzilla and Kong vs Skar King and Shimo. #GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire pic.twitter.com/oqEdpiWxEq — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 26, 2024

#GodzillaXKong is a really great King Kong movie. The human stuff is notably clunky (poor Rebecca Hall saddled with so much dry exposition) but Kong has so many scenes centered on him and I just loved the big guy. And the final fight sequences are pure monster mayhem delight. pic.twitter.com/un2iVtHz8f — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 26, 2024

There are those, however, who do not think that all the big punchy monster stuff is worth sitting through the drudge of bad story and exposition-heavy dialog. Germain Lussier called it underwhelming (though he’s also a Dan Stevens fan), and Tessa Smith just couldn’t get past how cheesy it is, pointing out its very slow start.

#GodzillaXKong: The New Empire is underwhelming. It feels like 90% set-up for a final battle that's solid but can't live up to all that build-up.



There is a fresh approach to the characters, which works, but it never quite gels with the main story. Dan Stevens does rip though. pic.twitter.com/0PDPEB9P8I — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 26, 2024

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire suffers from an extremely slow start due to lack of dialogue, which is more cheesy than entertaining. When Titans go toe-to-toe, the action is incredible but that's not enough. Looks pretty but unfortunately misses more than it hits. #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/L9qQYTHIzF — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 26, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters Mar. 29.

