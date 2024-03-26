Category:
Godzilla x Kong Lands Monstrous Reactions Ahead of Release

Published: Mar 26, 2024
Godzilla and Kong running in the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer.

It’s almost time for the MonsterVerse to get really big again. The first reactions to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are landing online after the Adam Wingard film premiered last night, and they’re surprisingly upbeat, with everyone seeming to accept what the film is.

While Legendary’s MonsterVerse may have started out with some surprisingly smart films, the franchise has basically devolved into giant monsters punching each other over the last few films (and TV series). That’s not entirely a bad thing, and it sounds like Godzilla x Kong is keeping that tradition alive, as those who got to check out the premiere say it’s basically just a bunch of totally awesome monster fights with little story and plenty of spectacle. Almost none of them seem to think that’s a bad thing, and if what they’re saying is true, then it’s hard to argue it is.

Griffin Schiller had one of the more enthusiastic reactions to the film, barely noting issues with the human characters and even praising Dan Stevens as absurd. While more excited than most, his attitude seems to be the general consensus for those who have seen it. You can check out some of the reactions to Godzilla x Kong below:

For many, the action was enough to overlook what is evidently an incredibly weak story that seems to deliver little human emotion or motivation outside of getting the big kaiju to fight each other. It seems that the franchise has dived straight into being nothing but monster action, and that’s fine with most. Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette notes the issues but also references Christopher Nolan, so… that’s something.

Related: Why Is Godzilla Pink in the New Empire Trailer?

There are those, however, who do not think that all the big punchy monster stuff is worth sitting through the drudge of bad story and exposition-heavy dialog. Germain Lussier called it underwhelming (though he’s also a Dan Stevens fan), and Tessa Smith just couldn’t get past how cheesy it is, pointing out its very slow start.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters Mar. 29.

