The first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has dropped, offering kaiju fans an exciting look at the sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The trailer provides a glimpse of Godzilla taking on a new color. So, why is Godzilla pink in The New Empire trailer?

Seen briefly in the trailer, Godzilla’s dorsal fins and eyes emit a neon pink light as he charges up his atomic breath. The pink dorsal fins are also visible as Godzilla and Kong charge through the subterranean Hollow Earth together, with green crystalline structures seen in the background. Here’s what we know so far about the pink transformation and how it compares to other evolved states of Godzilla seen in prior films in the iconic franchise.

Godzilla’s New Evolution

Pink Godzilla emerges from ice roaring

A theme of evolution and adaptation is present throughout the trailer for Godzilla x Kong, from the sight of King Kong sporting a mechanical left hand to Godzilla’s pink form. Godzilla can be seen in what appears to be a translucent glacier in the film, presumably metamorphosing like a caterpillar in a cocoon. At the base of this icy evolution chamber, a pink glow can be seen, hinting at the pink form’s connection to this upgrade process, potentially through the strange properties of crystals seen within the Hollow Earth.

After this pink transformation, Godzilla’s atomic breath appears to be even more devastating, blasting from the kaiju’s gaping maw at his enemies. Godzilla also appears to be slightly leaner in his overall build than he last appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong, with longer, more muscular arms and heightened agility. More than just joining forces with Kong, Godzilla is more powerful than ever as the kaiju duo takes on an unseen menace lurking inside the planet.

Godzilla’s History of Transformations

Godzilla faces Orga

The pink form isn’t the first time Godzilla has transformed on-screen, or even in the MonsterVerse that began with 2014’s Godzilla. In 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla absorbed the dying Mothra’s life force to transform into Burning Godzilla and defeat King Ghidorah. This itself was a nod to the original Burning Godzilla from 1995’s Godzilla vs. Destroyah, as a reaction to Godzilla absorbing vast amounts of energy from SpaceGodzilla in the preceding film.

Pink Godzilla similarly appears to be a nod to another classic Godzilla film, 1999’s Godzilla 2000: Millennium, where Godzilla had slightly pink-tipped dorsal fins, though his atomic breath was relatively unchanged. The pink hue could also be a reference to 2016’s Shin Godzilla, where the evolved Godzilla had a pink/purplish atomic breath in his later forms. The exact nature and origins of this transformation are still a mystery, but as Godzilla evolves for a new battle and generation, the iconic kaiju is certainly heading into battle in style.