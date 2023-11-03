Godzilla Minus One Trailer Teases a New Reign of Terror & Atomic Breath

Godzilla Minus One is back with another trailer ahead of its December premiere. The two-minute trailer finally gives us a few nice uncut looks at the King of the Monsters and even teases the creature’s iconic Atomic Breath.

The other Godzilla Minus One trailers so far have done a great job at teasing destructive kaiju action without spoiling too much of the Toho film’s plot, and today’s trailer is no different. Godzilla can be seen rampaging around post-war Tokyo in extended versions of some footage that we’ve previously seen. The legendary monster is seemingly more powerful than ever, as he is shown throwing trains and plowing through buildings with incredible speed. To make matters worse for the citizens of Tokyo, this iteration of Godzilla will indeed have some version of his Atomic Breath.

We get a short tease of the kaiju’s glowing blue spikes toward the end of the footage. However, this version of Atomic Breath seems to be a bit different than in past takes. It’s unclear what the actual fiery attack will look like, but Godzilla’s spikes can be seen extending as he prepares to unleash Hell upon Tokyo. You can see our latest look at a new Toho Godzilla film in the Godzilla Minus One trailer below.

Godzilla Minus One marks Toho’s first return to the franchise in quite some time. However, other Godzilla films at Legendary Pictures have helped fill the space between. Specifically, fans will be treated to a spinoff Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in just a few weeks on November 17. That show seems to explore monsters from a more human perspective, though early footage shows that Godzilla will indeed make a few appearances. Legendary is also still hard at work on its Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla Minus One is looking to offer a more traditional entry in the kaiju universe. You can look forward to seeing it when it comes to theaters on December 1, 2023.