Godzilla Minus One Trailer Brings Kaiju Destruction to Japan

Toho Studios has unleashed a terrifying Godzilla Minus One trailer that gives us a better look at its characters and the destruction they’ll be forced to endure. In terms of story content, the video doesn’t share much that we didn’t already know. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this new addition to the live-action Godzilla movie catalog takes place in post-war Japan. The infamous King of the Monsters arrives in the wake of the tragedy brought on by the war, leaving Japan to lose more than it ever thought imaginable. A short line of text in the video’s description box says it best: “Will the devastated people be able to survive… let alone fight back?” You can see the Godzilla Minus One trailer below for a better look at what’s to come.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Godzilla Minus One in action. In July, Toho released a brief, 30-second look at this new take on Godzilla. While we’ve not seen much from the film, it should be pretty clear this Toho-made Godzilla flick does not take place in the same world as Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse. However, that universe is still being expanded upon, with a new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as the Apple TV+ show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, still on track to release in the near future.

Godzilla Minus One stomps into US theaters on December 1, 2023.