If you grew up in the ’90s, you probably watched Nickelodeon. If you watched Nickelodeon, you probably watched All That. If you watched All That, you probably watched the movie Good Burger. If you watched Good Burger and had good taste in filmmaking, you probably wanted a sequel. Now, in the year 2023, stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell finally announced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Good Burger 2 is filming this summer, and it will arrive on Paramount+ later this year.

More specifically, per THR, Good Burger 2 will begin filming in May, directed by Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (All That and Good Burger) as writers and executive producers. At the moment, it doesn’t sound like cast from the original movie other than Kenan and Kel will be returning, instead focusing on new Good Burger employees. Kenan played Dexter Reed in the original film, while Kel played the mononymous Ed.

Kenan Thompson said the plot for the movie will involve “hijinks,” which is extremely descriptive, and he also said they’re looking to get as many cameos as possible from anyone who is at least “somewhat famous.” Still, it would be nice if the movie could also bring back other All That alumni like Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. I’m not sure how much demand there is for more Sinbad though.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said, via THR. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Mitchell said. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

All in all, this is probably the most significant and culturally impactful news of the year, so any other surprise movies should probably just wait till 2024 to be announced now. There’s no topping Good Burger 2 with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell back together, even if it’s headed to Paramount+ instead of an IMAX theater where it really belongs.