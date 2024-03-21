Category:
Does Halo Season 2’s Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 10:15 am
A still from Halo Season 2 Episode 2 Sword

The Halo Season 2 finale just dropped – so, does it have a post-credits scene? Or will viewers who stick around until the Paramount+ outro plays leave disappointed?

Does Halo Season 2, Episode 8 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Halo Season 2’s eighth and final episode, “Halo,” does not have a mid or post-credits scene. That may seem incredible in the post-MCU era, but trust us: it’s true (we watched all the way to the end, just for you). So, once the final shot ends and the credits roll, the only reason to keep watching is to soak in the names of all the folks who made Episode 8 possible.

If that’s a little disappointing, it’s at least consistent with Halo Season 1. The video game adaptation’s first batch of episodes likewise wrapped up without sharing any additional content after the story proper. For whatever reason, original showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane weren’t any keener on making post-credits scenes a Halo tradition than their Season 2 replacement David Wiener. But hey, it’s a perfectly valid choice – even if it is at odds with the streaming series’ source material.

All six core games in the Halo video game canon and most spinoff installments include either post-credits scenes or unlockable extended epilogues (gated by difficulty level). 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved started the trend, via a tag that confirmed AI antagonist 343 Guilty Spark survived Halo’s destruction during the game’s final level.

Halo: Combat Evolved‘s sequels took this a step further with bonus scenes that teased major developments in forthcoming titles. Notably, Halo 2 sets up the Gravemind’s influence over Cortana in Halo 3, while Halo Infinite foreshadows the return of the Endless in an as-yet-unannounced follow-up game. That said, other Halo post-credits scenes are more fan-service-oriented, such as Halo 4′s fleeting partial glimpse of the Master Chief’s unmasked face.

Halo Season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+.

